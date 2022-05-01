Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Sunday 5/1, 1:10 CT

This does not sound promising, but onward we go anyway.

The #Brewers, looking for the 3-game sweep today, are 21-8 over their last 29 home games against the Cubs, including 8-1 over the last 9 contests. — Mike Vassallo (@MikeVassallo13) May 1, 2022

Sunday notes...

MILWAUKEE IS NOT CUBS PITCHER-FRIENDLY: In the Cubs’ last 11 games at American Family Field following Alec Mills’ no-hitter on September 13, 2020, they have posted a 7.90 ERA (79 earned runs in 90 innings) and gone 2-9.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Brewers lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Corbin Burnes, RHP

Marcus Stroman threw quite well in his last outing, against the Braves, and had a good start against the Brewers April 10 at Wrigley Field (five innings, two hits, one run).

Another one of those, please.

The Cubs hit Corbin Burnes quite well on Opening Day at Wrigley Field: five innings, four hits, three walks, three runs.

Since then in three starts, Burnes has posted an ERA of 0.87 and WHIP of 0.581, with 29 strikeouts and three walks in 20⅔ innings. So... I think we can chalk up that Opening Day outing to not being properly stretched out after the shortened Spring Training.

But — at least these Cubs have the experience of hitting Burnes pretty well. Perhaps they can carry that over into this game.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Brewers site Brew Crew Ball. If you do go there to interact with Brewers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

