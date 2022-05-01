Cub Tracks’ that burning feeling

Welcome to your Sunday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

The Cubs continued their lamentable recent trend of starting out badly as a miscue by Patrick became a crooked number. Yan Gomes did take Eric Lauer deep, but the Cubs are hard to watch right now. The Brewers are on fire.

We knew this was going to be a tough stretch. Let’s get all of the bad plays out of the way now. Maybe someone can sage Wrigley Field as a symbolic gesture. Or perhaps Spring Training should be on Summerisle, eh, Sgt. Howie?

Let’s hope the Cubs can salvage the finale.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

We just made the first @JeppsonsMalort cocktail in a can. It’s a dream collaboration. Ask for the Malort Spritz at yer favorite hang or to go joint. pic.twitter.com/g0UXhh2n7H — Marz Brewing (@marzbrewing) April 29, 2022

Food for Thought:

These “nucleobases” — adenine, guanine, cytosine, thymine and uracil — combine with sugars and phosphates to make up the genetic code of all life on Earth. https://t.co/4BvZcslJtH — Science News (@ScienceNews) April 30, 2022

Here's how you can try to create your own "eureka" moments. https://t.co/4wircyceFn — Futurism (@futurism) April 30, 2022

An Extinct Dinosaur-Era Plant Has Been Rediscovered In North Americahttps://t.co/6eSDh4IkSU pic.twitter.com/oI5Tqc2HXT — IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 30, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!