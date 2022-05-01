Brewers 9, Cubs 1: Do-it-yourself recap

The Cubs’ 9-1 demolition at the hands of the Brewers Saturday night in Milwaukee definitely called for another game recap where I give you several choices of words. Fun! (More fun than the game, anyway.)
Here is the Cubs’ only run of the game [VIDEO].
Here is a nice play made by Ian Happ in left field [VIDEO].
Here are more of David Ross’ postgame comments on Justin Steele [VIDEO].
Fun fact from this game:
Michael Rucker struck out four batters in the 5th inning (thanks to a strikeout/wild pitch that allowed Jackson to reach base).— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 1, 2022
He becomes the 1st Cubs pitcher to K four batters in one inning since Justin Grimm on Aug. 29, 2014 (9th at St. Louis).
One last bit of summary of this loss: If you’ll recall, the Cubs looked pretty good while winning six of their first 10 games this year. Since then, they have lost nine of 11. They are probably not quite as good as they were during the first 10, but neither are they as bad as they have looked over those last 11, in which they have been outscored 57-46. (The 21-run outburst against the Pirates was pretty much negated by the 20 runs they’ve allowed the last two games.)
Perhaps today will be better.
