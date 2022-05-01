Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 1

OK, three minor league games stunk today. But that last one made it all worthwhile.

We are going to start with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight because . . .

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Walker Powell, Adam Laskey and Jake Reindl combined to no-hit the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 8-0.

Powell pitched the first five innings and dominated. The only batter to reach came on a second-inning error. Powell struck out six.

Laskey threw the next two innings and allowed just one walk. He struck out one.

Reindl pitched the final two innings. His only base runner came on a slider that hit the batter’s foot with two out in the top of the ninth. Reindl struck out four.

The Pelicans’ offense was pretty impressive as well. Second baseman Juan Mora hit his first home run of the year with two on as part of a six-run fourth inning. He was 1 for 5.

Two batters later, right fielder Kevin Alcantara connected for his first home run of the year with James Triantos on first. Alcantara went 2 for 4 with a walk and the two RBI.

DH Yeison Santana went 2 for 4 with a steal. He scored twice.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong went 2 for 4 with a walk. He scored on Mora’s home run and drove in one with a single on the fifht.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs lost to Indianapolis, 3-1.

The first batter of the game, Ji-hwan Bae, homered off Iowa starter Adrian Sampson and Indianapolis never gave up the lead. Sampson didn’t pitch poorly after that, however, and finished with a final line of three run (but only one earned) on just two hits over five innings. Sampson walked three and struck out two.

Two scoreless innings of relief each for Brandon Hughes and Erich Uelmen.

Iowa just had three hits today, all singles. The only run came after Narciso Crook reached on an error to lead off the third inning. He then stole second, was bunted to third and scored on a ground out.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were caged by the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 6-1.

Starter Anderson Espinoza gave up a two-run home run in the third inning to Matt McLain and that was all that was necessary to give him the loss. Espinoza’s final line was two runs on three hits over four innings. He struck out four and walked no one, although he did hit one batter.

The Smokies only run came on a third inning home run by catcher Harrison Wenson. It was his first home run this year. Wenson went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Third baseman Levi Jordan went 2 for 4.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were mugged by the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals), 11-7.

Starter Jordan Wicks was great over the first two innings. He wasn’t good in the third inning, getting rocked for five runs. The final line on Wicks was five runs on four hits over three innings. Wicks walked two and struck out six, but he also hit two batters.

South Bend still had a 6-5 lead after the third inning, but Riley Martin gave up three runs in the seventh inning and three more in the eighth to take the loss. Martin’s final line was six runs on nine hits over just three innings. Martin struck out seven and walked one.

DH Alexander Canario hit a three-run home run in the top of the third inning, his fifth on the year. Canario went 2 for 5.

Two hitters later, first baseman Jake Washer hit a two-run home run to make it 6-0 South Bend. It was Washer’s fourth homer of 2022. Washer went 2 for 4 with three total RBI.

All nine hitters in the South Bend lineup had at least one hit.