Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres preview, Tuesday 5/10, 8:40 CT

WALKS ARE SCARCE: In his brief MLB career, Scott Effross has faced 106 batters and walked two. That has helped him to (so far) a career WHIP of 0.878.

Since the beginning of 2018 the Cubs are 15-6 against the Padres, including 8-3 at Petco Park. WHAT A RELIEF: The Cubs bullpen is second in the majors with 138 strikeouts (Reds lead with 142) and is fourth with 10.35 strikeouts per nine innings. Also, the Cubs bullpen has induced 16 double plays, tied for the most in the majors with the Orioles.

The Cubs have turned 13 double plays in their last nine games. The team’s 33 double plays turned this season rank third in the majors behind the Rockies (43) and Orioles (34). ICYMI:

LHP Locke St. John has been claimed off waivers by the Mets. The Cubs DFA’d him last week. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) May 10, 2022

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/6eruttlAVV — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 10, 2022

Padres lineup:

Tonight calls for Sunshine ☀️ pic.twitter.com/6MGfP92dCF — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 10, 2022

Wade Miley, LHP vs. Mike Clevinger, RHP

Wade Miley is making his Cubs debut.

This is your reminder that Miley had a very good year in 2021, 5.5 bWAR, and threw a no-hitter against Cleveland, almost exactly a year ago, May 7, 2021.

His presence should stabilize a very shaky Cubs rotation.

Last year he made one start against the Padres, June 17 in San Diego. He allowed four hits and two runs in seven innings. We’d take that tonight, I think. Manny Machado homered in that game and, in fact, has homered twice in his career off Miley. That’s the guy he can’t let beat him tonight.

Mike Clevinger missed the entire 2021 season after having Tommy John surgery. You might remember his abrupt trade from Cleveland to San Diego after he broke COVID protocols during the 2020 season.

He has made only one start since returning, last Wednesday against the Guardians, and he allowed three runs in 4⅔ innings, also issuing three walks.

Clevinger has never faced the Cubs in the regular season, though he did make three relief appearances against them in the 2016 World Series, allowing two runs in four total innings. Of course, most of those guys are gone now. Among current Cubs, only Jonathan Villar (2-for-4) has faced him previously.

NOTE: Since both Miley and Clevinger have missed a lot of recent time, both of these graphics are from previous seasons, as noted.

