Cub Tracks’ blackout blues

Welcome to your Sunday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

“...down these mean streets a man must go who is not himself mean, who is neither tarnished nor afraid. He is the hero; he is everything. He must be a complete man and a common man and yet an unusual man. He must be, to use a rather weathered phrase, a man of honor—by instinct, by inevitability, without thought of it, and certainly without saying it. He must be the best man in his world and a good enough man for any world.” —- Raymond Chandler.

Thanks to the powers that be in Major League Baseball, I cannot watch this series on TV, despite my having absolutely no interest in a team that plays 400 miles away and hasn’t had a farm club here since the early oughts.

Therefore I am watching via pirate signal because gamethread word the powers-that-be and their mendacious ways and Cretaceous mentality. They even block my VPN, the bastiges. My mom blocked my VPN once. Once!

I see the new Iowa Shuttle is in overdrive. That had to be uncomfortable, Frank, but the middle seat to San Diego beats the window seat to Des Moines, yes?

Not to beat a broken record, but the Cubs are bad right now. I continue to hold out hope for a 75-80 win season. I think 85 is out of sight. And of course that depends on the better players staying on the roster and on the field, which is by no means a given.

Sad times. Tow them away, by all means. And step on it.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

Today's #Cubs roster moves:

- RHP David Robertson placed on IL

- INF Frank Schwindel recalled from @IowaCubs

- RHP Adrian Sampson optioned to Iowa

- Selected contract of LHP Conner Menez pic.twitter.com/DvZR1jGztr — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 9, 2022

As the sun was setting behind Wrigley Field, I noticed what looked like a father and son joyously running down the concourse ramp. #ItsDifferentHere #BaseballSky #Sillouette #Cubs pic.twitter.com/ObQcIrCwYe — Scott Changnon (@ScottyChags) May 9, 2022

Justin Steele threw today and said his left thumb felt fine, no lingering issues from yesterday.



Steele said it’s little stiff around lower thumb knuckle, but he had no problem using his slider grip today, which was what plagued him yesterday.



He anticipates making next start. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 9, 2022

Food for Thought:

Watch What It's Like To Be Hurled Into Space By A Giant Centrifuge At 1,000 MPHhttps://t.co/RdTLNYJnqO pic.twitter.com/dlpjde2GY2 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) May 9, 2022

"If I heard these sounds driving my car, I'd pull over and call for a tow." https://t.co/xYYBbMuC1g — Futurism (@futurism) May 9, 2022

These “Scratches” On Mars Surround A Volcano As Wide As The USAhttps://t.co/XSc0I3k2Fo pic.twitter.com/SMqdpCNdtB — IFLScience (@IFLScience) May 9, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!