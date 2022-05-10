Cubs roster move: Wade Miley activated, Michael Hermosillo to injured list

As was announced by manager David Ross Monday, lefthander Wade Miley was activated from the injured list Tuesday and slotted in to start tonight’s game against the Padres in San Diego. Miley will be making his Cubs debut. He’ll wear uniform number 20, last worn by P.J. Higgins in 2021.

Here’s the corresponding roster move:

The #Cubs today activated LHP Wade Miley from the 10-day IL.



OF Michael Hermosillo has been placed on the 10-day IL (retroactive to May 8) with a left quadriceps strain. pic.twitter.com/xHbsBNI55k — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 10, 2022

Michael Hermosillo didn’t play in Monday’s game against lefthander MacKenzie Gore, and he’s been starting most games against LHP, so that might have been a clue. Hermosillo has struggled so far this year, hitting .071/.257/.107 (2-for-28) with 14 strikeouts. Hopefully he gets healthy and comes back and can make positive contributions to this team. He’s one of the ballclub’s better defensive outfielders.

This move, for now, means the Cubs are operating with 12 position players and 14 pitchers. This will likely come into play Wednesday, which is probably going to be a bullpen game (with Keegan Thompson likely the first reliever following an opener), and with a couple of doubleheaders coming up in the homestand which begins May 30.

As always, we await developments.