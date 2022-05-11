Baseball history unpacked, May 11

You know what day it is, Mike.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that we can observe as they expand and change over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Jim Connor, Dewey Adkins, Gene Hermanski, Mel Wright, Milt Pappas, Jerry Martin, Trent Hubbard. Also notable: Charlie Gehringer HOF.

Today in world history:

330 - Constantinople (Byzantium) becomes the capital of the Roman Empire.

868 - "The Diamond Sutra", the world's oldest surviving and dated printed book is printed in Chinese and made into a scroll.

1678 - French admiral Jean d'Estrees' naval fleet runs aground on Aves-islands, Curacao, ends French control and ushers in an age of Piracy in the Caribbean.

1858 - Minnesota admitted as 32nd US state.

1965 - Ellis Island added to Statue of Liberty National monument.

1995 - More than 170 countries agree to extend the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty indefinitely and without conditions to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

