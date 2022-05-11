BCB After Dark: Leaders out of the gate

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the happening joint for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. So happy you could join us after tonight’s ballgame. Please come on in and wind down. Bring your own beverage. The hostess will seat you now. There’s no cover charge tonight.

BCB After Dark is the place for you to talk baseball, music, movies, or anything else you need to get off your chest, as long as it is within the rules of the site. The late-nighters are encouraged to get the party started, but everyone else is invited to join in as you wake up the next morning and into the afternoon.

The Cubs lost tonight 5-4 in as heartbreaking a loss as they could have suffered. I and practically everyone else thought that Frank Schwindel had hit a go-ahead grand slam with two out in the top of the ninth. But it died at the wall.

Last night I asked you when the Cubs should call up top pitching prospect Caleb Kilian. Forty-four percent of you thought that Kilian should get the call to The Show sometime in June or July. Another 29 percent of you felt that August or September should be the time to make the call. Only 19 percent of you think he should get the call ASAP.

On Tuesday nights/Wednesday mornings, I don’t talk about movies but I always have time for jazz. So if you want to skip that, now is your chance.

I thought we hadn’t heard much from Thelonious Sphere Monk lately, so I found this concert in Copenhagen in April of 1966. It’s one of those colorized videos, so your enjoyment may depend on what you think of that process, but I do think it’s one of the better colorization jobs on YouTube.

So with Monk on piano, Charlie Rouse on tenor saxophone, Larry Gales on bass and Ben Riley on drums, here is the Thelonious Monk Quartet live in Denmark.

Welcome back to everyone who skips the music.

Tonight I’m going to ask a simple question because I’m running late and I’ve been dealing with family stuff all day. So tonight is just “Who has been the Cubs MVP so far?”

I know, there are no MVPs on a last-place club, but the Reds are in last place so that just shows how much you know.

Who is your choice for the Cubs MVP so far?

Poll Who has been the Cubs MVP so far? Willson Contreras

Ian Happ

Nico Hoerner

David Robertson

Seiya Suzuki

Keegan Thompson

Someone else (leave in comments) vote view results 0% Willson Contreras (0 votes)

0% Ian Happ (0 votes)

0% Nico Hoerner (0 votes)

0% David Robertson (0 votes)

0% Seiya Suzuki (0 votes)

0% Keegan Thompson (0 votes)

0% Someone else (leave in comments) (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

So thanks again so much for stopping by. I know it was a short performance tonight, but we hope it was a quality one. Please get home safely. Don’t let the end of the Cubs game get you down too much. And join us again tomorrow night for another edition of BCB After Dark.