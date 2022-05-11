 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: A rookie does a no-no

The Angels got a surprising no-hitter. The Red Sox are struggling. The Reds are just plain awful. And there’s an error in the Mets’ Tom Seaver statue.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There was some big news late on the West Coast tonight, but I imagine more of you heard about it than normal because so many of you were up watching that heartbreaking game in San Diego last night.

Also, the Angels are tied for the most wins in baseball this year, and who other than Joe Maddon predicted that?

  • In only his 11th major league start, Angels left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter.
  • Also in that game, Mike Trout hit two home runs and right-handed hitting third baseman Anthony Rendon did this:

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...