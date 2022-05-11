Outside The Confines: A rookie does a no-no

There was some big news late on the West Coast tonight, but I imagine more of you heard about it than normal because so many of you were up watching that heartbreaking game in San Diego last night.

Also, the Angels are tied for the most wins in baseball this year, and who other than Joe Maddon predicted that?

In only his 11th major league start, Angels left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter.

Also in that game, Mike Trout hit two home runs and right-handed hitting third baseman Anthony Rendon did this:

Anthony Rendon with a lefty homer!!



This game is MADNESS.

"Oh my goodness, you dirty rat!" - Keith



Gary could only laugh

The pitcher running to the plate to punch out the runner is just an incredible move

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.