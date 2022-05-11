Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 11

With the I-Cubs win today, all four minor league affiliates are now above .500.

But we’re starting with the Smokies tonight because . . .

Tennessee Smokies

Peyton Remy, Danis Correa and Eury Ramos combined to no-hit the Montgomery Biscuits (Rays), 5-0. It was the first Smokies no-hitter since 2013.

Remy was dominating over the first six innings. He struck out eight, walked two and hit one batter. He threw 65 pitches and 44 of those were for strikes.

Correa handled the next two innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Ramos struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to complete the no-hitter.

Center fielder Darius Hill led off the bottom of the first inning with his third home run of the year. Hill was 1 for 5.

Hill’s home run would have been all the runs the Smokies needed, but they managed to tack on two more in the first inning. DH Bryce Ball hit a two-run home run later in the first, his fourth this season. Ball also hit an RBI triple in the fourth inning. He was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and the three RBI.

Third baseman Chase Strumpf was a perfect 2 for 2 with two doubles, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. He doubled home Ball in the fourth inning.

Right fielder Alexander Canario got his first two Double-A hits tonight. He was 2 for 4 and he scored on Ball’s home run.

Here are some Remy highlights:

Cubs prospect Peyton Remy tosses 6 hitless with 8 K's for @smokiesbaseball!



Watch live as the Tennessee bullpen looks to keep it going: https://t.co/9iPWQxQiiW pic.twitter.com/VsFNEFOntB — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 12, 2022

And here’s the final out with Mick Gillispie on the call.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs stopped the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 7-6.

Starter Matt Dermody surrendered four runs on five hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out five and walked no one, but he did hit one batter.

Cayne Ueckert blew a save in the top of the ninth when he allowed a solo home run to Dairon Blanco, but he got the win when the I-Cubs won it in the bottom of the ninth. The final line on Ueckert was one run on one hit over 1.2 innings. He neither walked nor struck anyone out.

Narciso Crook entered the game as a defensive replacement in the top of the ninth and then won the game in the bottom of the inning with a walk-off single, scoring Andrelton Simmons.

Simmons played the entire game at DH in his rehab appearance and went 0 for 3 with two walks.

Left fielder Nelson Maldonado hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. It was his first ever Triple-A home run and his fourth of the year total. Maldonado also gave Iowa the lead in the seventh inning with a two-run double. Maldonado went 2 for 4 with the four RBI.

Third baseman Robel Garcia stayed red-hot as he connected for a solo home run in the sixth inning. It was his sixth home run this year and third in two days. It was also his fourth in the past five games. Garcia went 2 for 4 and scored twice.

First baseman Tyler Payne went 2 for 4 with one run batted in.

Garcia’s home run:

The man can't be stopped. Robel Garcia hits his third home run in the past two days to tie the game. pic.twitter.com/wfDlqWZAKF — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) May 11, 2022

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs cooked the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres), 6-5. It was South Bend’s eighth-straight win.

Manuel Espinoza pitched the first five innings and gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits. He walked two and struck out three.

Bailey Reid entered the game when he relieved Eduarniel Nunez with the bases-loaded and no one out in the seventh inning. Reid got charged with a blown save when he allowed all three runners to score, but he got the win when South Bend scored in the bottom of the inning.

Reid’s final line was no runs on two hits over 1.1 innings. He walked two and struck out three.

Jeremiah Estrada pitched the final two innings without allowing a hit or a run to get the save. Estrada did walk one batter while striking out three.

Center fielder Cole Roederer went 2 for 4 with a double and a triple. The double drove home one run and he scored one run when left fielder Bradlee Beasley hit a back-to-back triple in the sixth inning.

Beesley went 1 for 4 and also scored in the sixth inning when first baseman Matt Mervis singled him home. Mervis went 2 for 4.

Highlights:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were bitten by the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), 5-1. The loss marks the Pelicans’ first three-game losing streak of the season.

Richard Gallardo started and didn’t pitch too badly, but was saddled with the loss anyway. Gallardo allowed three runs, two earned, on just three hits over four innings. Gallardo struck out five, walked one and hit one batter.

Right fielder Kevin Alcantara went 2 for 4 and scored the lone Birds run on a wild pitch.

Left fielder Ezequiel Pagan went 2 for 4.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was 0 for 3 with a walk, ending his 15-game hitting streak. He still has a 22-game on-base streak.

Highlights, such as they were: