Cub Tracks earns it

Welcome to your Thursday off-day, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

I can’t live-watch the games from whatever the D-Backs call their concrete arena these days, either. I can’t even listen to the Score as I’m not in Chicago area. That’s some cow patties. I use the Tune-In app for out-of-town radio, and that costs a few shekels. So I kvetch, figuring that at least a few other cord-cutters have the same issues. Below are some of the things I didn’t get to see:

Alfonso Rivas is going to be hard to move from first. The editorial we are pleased. Maybe the Cubs have broken out of the funk they were in. Maybe one day I’ll be full of chic instead of cheek. What are the odds?

A clutch homecoming for Alfonso Rivas! pic.twitter.com/iSlkW8uLnt — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 11, 2022

Frank is trying not to be replaced.

Go-ahead two-run double for Frank Schwindel! pic.twitter.com/PpzoRX4tYo — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 11, 2022

Willy brought his bat. And his legs.

4th home run of the year for Willson Contreras! pic.twitter.com/vAsgGE9hFU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 11, 2022

Willson with a great slide that leads to a @Cubs run. pic.twitter.com/esUQ6O2IYK — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 11, 2022

Double Vision?

Scott Effross, Slider and Sinker, Overlay.

pic.twitter.com/PUtpUtqOM9 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 11, 2022

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views.

