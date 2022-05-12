 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks earns it

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. This one felt good despite the pain.

By Duane Pesice
new

Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Welcome to your Thursday off-day, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

I can’t live-watch the games from whatever the D-Backs call their concrete arena these days, either. I can’t even listen to the Score as I’m not in Chicago area. That’s some cow patties. I use the Tune-In app for out-of-town radio, and that costs a few shekels. So I kvetch, figuring that at least a few other cord-cutters have the same issues. Below are some of the things I didn’t get to see:

Alfonso Rivas is going to be hard to move from first. The editorial we are pleased. Maybe the Cubs have broken out of the funk they were in. Maybe one day I’ll be full of chic instead of cheek. What are the odds?

Frank is trying not to be replaced.

Willy brought his bat. And his legs.

Double Vision?

Food for Thought:

