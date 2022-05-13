FanPost Friday: Fantasy cast the perfect fictional baseball team

I’m not sure about you, but I don’t watch a ton of TV during the baseball season, mainly because there’s too much baseball to watch. But that said, in the off months, I cram in as many popular and praised shows as I can, hoping to stay somewhat in touch with pop culture references and the general cultural zeitgeist.

This means over the course of a few months I’ll watch an entire series’ worth of episodes — I watched all three seasons of Succession in two weeks — and also a metric ton of garbage television that requires little to no focus (ask me my opinions on Selling Sunset and prepare to be appalled that I have many).

I suspect I’m not the only one who turns to TV and movies to fill my time on off-days and the offseason, and I thought for this week’s FanPost prompt it might be fun to make everyone create a dream team entirely out of fictional characters.

You can go completely obvious here and pick TV and movie characters from baseball movies and shows if you want, but you can also pick characters from pretty much any TV or movie ever, for any reason. Do you think Robb Stark would have made a great team manager, or that Jon Snow’s ability with a sword might translate well to a nice uppercut swing? By all means, go Game of Thrones with your answers. Do you think Barry’s speed on The Flash would make him a base-stealing whiz? Or perhaps Roman Roy from Succession might be an ideal owner for buying team wins.

There’s no limit, only your imagination, so go wild. And you don’t necessarily need to fill every position, but definitely try to come up with as many as you can. An entire outfield of superhero speedsters? Absolutely!

Head on over to the FanPost section, select “New FanPost” on the left, and tell us which fictional characters would make the most fun baseball team to watch.