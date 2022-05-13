Outside The Confines: Cycle-ist

It was a big day for Christian Yelich on Thursday as he did something fairly remarkable for a game that loves to keep track of momentous things. Yelich became the first player in modern-era baseball to hit three cycles in his career.

Daniel Chavkin looked at the big moment for SI, pointing out that it was part of another dismal Reds loss, with Yelich’s big milestone taking a lot of the attention away from the Cincinnati club’s slide into mediocrity. The Brewers are obviously off to a great start (let’s not dwell on it), and it’s hard to say whether the Yelich cycle was insult to injury for the Reds, or just a nice distraction.

Will Sammon also used the milestone to reflect on Yelich’s recent career ups and downs ($ Athletic) and ask whether or not this is an indication the former MVP might be making a comeback. Only time will tell.

Now on to the rest of today’s links!

Update: apparently Nats Park has, in fact, switched the traditional helmet sundae to a cap sundae. Nice details with the faux stitching @UniWatch pic.twitter.com/DNjhYxksSS — Lowell Frank (@IfLloydHadKnown) May 12, 2022

Nick Gordon with a RIDICULOUS catch in the gap pic.twitter.com/T3qQplGxhq — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 12, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.