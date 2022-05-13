Outside The Confines: Cycle-ist

It was a big day for Christian Yelich on Thursday as he did something fairly remarkable for a game that loves to keep track of momentous things. Yelich became the first player in modern-era baseball to hit three cycles in his career.
Daniel Chavkin looked at the big moment for SI, pointing out that it was part of another dismal Reds loss, with Yelich’s big milestone taking a lot of the attention away from the Cincinnati club’s slide into mediocrity. The Brewers are obviously off to a great start (let’s not dwell on it), and it’s hard to say whether the Yelich cycle was insult to injury for the Reds, or just a nice distraction.
Will Sammon also used the milestone to reflect on Yelich’s recent career ups and downs ($ Athletic) and ask whether or not this is an indication the former MVP might be making a comeback. Only time will tell.
- David Laurila spotlights Luis Arraez, though I’m not sure how much Arraez would love being called “the poor man’s Rod Carew.”
- Ian Araujo (a fellow Manitoban!) is making a social media name for himself by spotting real bsaseball games in the background of TV shows and movies. Story by Stephen J. Nesbitt. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- There’s a lot of drama surrounding the baseball in baseball again, and especially as it relates to a couple recent no-hitters. Emma Baccellieri looks at what’s bringing these baseball moments down.
- Jessica Camerato brings us a baserunning sequence you have to see to believe.
- Ben Clemens wants to talk about how good Jazz Chisholm is, and I have no problem sharing that kind of discourse.
- Are the Cincinnati Reds poised to become the worst baseball team in MLB history? Probably not, but there’s definitely a chance. Story by David Schoenfield.
- Jim Bowden offers up a few choice trades he’d love to see this month. (The Athletic subscription required.)
Update: apparently Nats Park has, in fact, switched the traditional helmet sundae to a cap sundae. Nice details with the faux stitching @UniWatch pic.twitter.com/DNjhYxksSS— Lowell Frank (@IfLloydHadKnown) May 12, 2022
- Padres’ manager Bob Melvin has undergone prostate surgery. (AP)
- Brittany Ghiroli has the incredible story of a Cleveland Guardians prospect who defied all odds after a freak injury. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Because we haven’t yet learned that NFTs are a giant scam, MLB has officially partnered with Sorare (get it, because the NFT is “So rare”) for unique MLB-related NFTs. Story by Bill Shea. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- We talked about the dud baseball a little above, but the Yankees are somehow still making it fly. Jay Jaffe looked at what’s going so right for the 2022 Bronx Bombers.
- Ken Rosenthal is also interested in all the ways the Yankees are excelling this season. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Hopefully Joe Barlow can collect as many saves this season as he has siblings. Kennedi Landry spotlights Barlow and his ELEVEN siblings.
- Are the Padres about to sign a deal with Robinson Cano? (and if so, why?). AJ Cassavell has the story.
Nick Gordon with a RIDICULOUS catch in the gap pic.twitter.com/T3qQplGxhq— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 12, 2022
