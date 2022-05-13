Gallagher Way is heating up for the summer

The weather is finally heating up in Chicago and so is the action at Gallagher Way just outside of Wrigley Field. If you were at the doubleheader between the Dodgers and Cubs on May 7 you might have been lucky enough to join a crowd of us as we watched an 80-1 shot come from behind to win the Kentucky Derby. It was a particularly perfect interlude, even with the Cubs dropping both games of the doubleheader to the juggernaut Dodgers. But there is so much more than pre- and post-game fun at Gallagher Way I wanted to highlight today.

This past Wednesday Movie Night at Gallagher Way kicked off with a showing of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. These movie nights are free to attend, just bring your favorite picnic blanket and some snacks and head over to Wrigley Field! You can also pay to reserve a very comfy lawn chair on the grass. Concessions are open for fans to buy popcorn, other snacks and drinks. Check out the full list of movies here, I’ve already marked my calendar for Dirty Dancing, Encanto and Selena.

I spent yesterday meandering around the French Market, which will return to Gallagher Way on Thursday afternoons and early evenings when the Cubs are out of town. In addition to fresh local produce, you can find craft activities, bands, and this Yankees fan selling coffee cakes (yes, I can confirm he loves Anthony Rizzo as much as we all do).

In addition to the French Market and Movie Nights, Gallagher Way also offers HIIT and Yoga classes for early risers at 7 am most weekdays. Get your workout done outside with friends before the heat of the day takes over.

And be sure you check the calendar frequently for special events and concerts. Friday Night Flights, a local beer tasting event that I’ve loved every year it’s been at Gallagher Way, returns on May 27, and the concert series is just starting to get rolling with Ryan Hurd announced for the evening of July 30.

While nothing can beat baseball at Wrigley Field, there is a lot to do around the old ballpark even when the Cubs aren’t playing. Plan your trip to Gallagher Way for concerts, movies and more this summer. You won’t regret it.