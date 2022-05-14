Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview, Saturday 5/14, 7:10 CT

Saturday notes...

NEED A WIN BECAUSE: The Cubs are attempting to avoid losing a series to Arizona for the first time since August 1-3, 2017 (1-2) at Wrigley Field and first time in Phoenix since May 22-24, 2015 (1-2).

Tonight, Kyle Hendricks will make his eighth career start vs. Arizona and is 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA (15 earned runs in 43⅓ innings) lifetime against the D-Backs. More on Kyle below. WILLSON!: Willson Contreras among the league leaders: His .407 on-base percentage this season is sixth-best in the NL. He’s hitting .346 (18-for-52) on the road with a 1.058 OPS in 14 games. The .346 BA on the road is the fifth-best in the NL and eighth-best in the majors, and he leads all qualifying catchers with an .912 OPS.

Willson Contreras among the league leaders: His .407 on-base percentage this season is sixth-best in the NL. He’s hitting .346 (18-for-52) on the road with a 1.058 OPS in 14 games. The .346 BA on the road is the fifth-best in the NL and eighth-best in the majors, and he leads all qualifying catchers with an .912 OPS. LEADING THE RELIEVERS: Cubs relievers are tied for the most strikeouts among relief pitchers this year with the Reds (153), and Keegan Thompson’s 1.17 ERA in relief leads all relievers with 20 or more relief innings.

Cubs relievers are tied for the most strikeouts among relief pitchers this year with the Reds (153), and Keegan Thompson's 1.17 ERA in relief leads all relievers with 20 or more relief innings.

Cubs announce Justin Steele is starting tomorrow at Arizona. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) May 14, 2022

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Diamondbacks lineup:

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Zac Gallen, RHP

Kyle Hendricks was magnificent his last time out, coming one out short of the Cubs’ first complete game of the season.

He’s way ahead of where he was after seven starts last year (6.38 ERA, 11 home runs allowed). After having some trouble with walks early on, he has walked only six over his last 30 innings.

His last start against the D-Backs was July 16, 2021 at Chase Field, and he allowed one run on six hits that night. We’ll take another one of those, please.

The D-Backs have been hoping for ace-type results from Zac Gallen since they traded for him in 2019 and they might finally be getting those results. He has an 0.95 ERA and 0.706 WHIP in five starts, with no home runs allowed and just four walks in 28⅓ innings.

He faced the Cubs twice last year and one start was good and the other, not so much. Both of those starts were before the Cubs selloff so no current Cub has more than five career AB against him.

This should be a good pitchers’ duel.

