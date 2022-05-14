Cub Tracks’ ill at ease

Welcome to your weekend, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Friday night, Drew Smyly (whose real first name is Todd) opposed former Cub Zack Davies, whose offerings baffled the Cubs in their first meeting. The game was available via Apple TV+, who wisely chose not to black the broadcast out, so I was able to see the game and that concrete mausoleum the D-Backs play in, and to hear the dulcet tones of former Chicagoan (ok, Markham native) and Cub outfielder Cliff Floyd (Mark Mulder and Steve Trout also went to Thornwood HS, Floyd’s alma mater).

I didn’t hate the broadcast crew. I didn’t love them, but they didn’t make me throw anything or even gnash my teeth much. They left plenty of air, didn’t talk much about anything not-baseball. I was a little disappointed that Heidi Watney didn’t say flat-out at any point, but that’s the way the ball bounces. It was better than listening to a Mexican radio... the graphics and statcasting were cool. More of that please. My Twitter feed didn’t like the broadcast at all. I’m going to sub for a month for 4.99 so as to see “Prehistoric Planet”, so the advertising worked, too.

How did the #Cubs develop a fanbase all over the country? It is all because of WGN. Why is the fan base not growing? It is because of networks like Marquee and streaming like Apple TV+ (the only place to watch tonight's game). This isn't growing the game. This is ruining the game — Andy (@thefinalcubfan) May 13, 2022

Speaking of bounces, Rafael Ortega awarded the D-Backs some extra bases in the bottom of the third, when both teams traded odd numbers and came out even. I suppose it would be disrespectful to ask Jason Heyward to play right sometimes? But hey, Jonathan Villar is at second. I guess you have to dance with who brung ya, hats or no hats, but still, Arizona is a pretty good team. You can’t give them extra outs.

Ildemaro Vargas finds the gap! pic.twitter.com/CfcRAtnIYO — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 14, 2022

Cubs when they have a 3-0 lead pic.twitter.com/TRHt9oNJj4 — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) May 14, 2022

It was like that. If you can’t score off of Zach Davies, maybe you don’t deserve to win. Smyly didn’t pitch badly at all. The Cubs had some chances, especially late, but failed to cash in, and another one-run game was added to the loss total.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

Ian Happ is so happy he’s Seiya’a best friend.



( : @cachorros) pic.twitter.com/SoXk3kYDKw — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) May 14, 2022

ALL HE DOES IS HIT RO-BOMBS Make it five home runs in four games for Robel Garcia. pic.twitter.com/NrIrNDtbAp — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) May 14, 2022

Having a grand time!@Cubs No. 20 prospect Yohendrick Pinango clubs a pair of dingers, including a 400-foot grand slam at 108 mph, for the @SBCubs: https://t.co/aC5CVbxfiG pic.twitter.com/rN9Ww759jn — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 14, 2022

Frank Schwindel has two singles today -- one with a 108.6 mph EV and another with a 105.7 mph EV.



It's only 2nd game with Cubs (first since Sept. 4 last year) that he's had two hits of 105+ EV in a game.



Small sample, yes, but his xSLG has been on rise lately. pic.twitter.com/oIGzpGUTr1 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 14, 2022

Food for Thought:

The First Plants Have Been Grown In Lunar Soil – But It's Not Easyhttps://t.co/Fczi6IVGFR pic.twitter.com/A0T2jc3qek — IFLScience (@IFLScience) May 13, 2022

The behemoth, Sagittarius A*, appears as a shadow looming over the surrounding glowing material.

https://t.co/tslokiXIZW — Science News (@ScienceNews) May 13, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!