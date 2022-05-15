Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview, Sunday 5/15, 3:10 CT

Sunday notes...

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, RAFAEL ORTEGA!: The Cubs outfielder turns 31 today. Over his last six games, Ortega is hitting .294/.350/.412 (5-for-17) with two doubles and two walks. The Cubs sure seem to have a lot of birthdays this month. Earlier this month: Jonathan Villar, Willson Contreras, Mychal Givens, Nico Hoerner. Coming up later in May: Conner Menez.

PLAYING BETTER: Since ending a five-game losing streak with the first win of this road trip, the Cubs have outscored their opponents 24-16 and have won three of five.

THE SPLITS: Cubs at home: 4-11. Cubs on road: 8-9, Cubs in day games: 7-5, Cubs in night games: 5-15 Cubs vs. LH starters: 5-5, Cubs vs. RH starters: 7-15. Cubs in one-run games: 2-8, Cubs in all other games: 10-12.

PLAYERS, LOTS OF THEM: The Cubs have used 36 players so far this year. While that might seem like a lot, it matches the current MLB average. The Diamondbacks have used 42, and the Reds and Giants lead MLB in this category with 44. The Rockies have used the fewest to date, 31.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Diamondbacks lineup:

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Humberto Castellanos, RHP

Justin Steele left his last start with some sort of left thumb injury, but he’s good to go tonight.

Of his six starts this year, only one has been anything close to good, the rest have been a struggle to not issue walks, mainly. That’s what is standing in the way of Steele becoming a quality MLB starter — command and control.

He has never faced the Diamondbacks or anyone on their active roster.

Humberto Castellanos and Nick Castellanos are not related.

There, that’s about all I know about Humberto, who, per the chart below, is mostly a soft-tosser. His K rate (6.3 per nine innings) bears this out.

He started this year in the pen and then was moved into the rotation, and the results as a starter have been decent (4.09 ERA, but a good 1.091 WHIP). He has never faced the Cubs or anyone on the Cubs active roster.

So, this one should be interesting.

Discuss amongst yourselves.