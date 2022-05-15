Cub Tracks makes it interesting late

Welcome to your weekend, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
Saturday’s game was spent on the radio side, something I don’t do often, and this time no Pat (Zach Zaidman, who I don’t care for, stood in). It was the free game of the day on MLB.TV, but of course the contest was blacked out here in sunny Arizona. Le sigh. I like to watch. A pox on Sinclair and associated networks.
Not for the first time, nor, likely, the last, I wished that I could wish the powers-that-be in Major League Baseball into a cornfield, but life isn’t that good. Failing that, perhaps Chicxulub crater would do? I mean, it helped to put the capstone on the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event. Surely it could put an end to the Manfred Man and other such abominations and usher in the Age of Spiritual Machines.
But we don’t know the future. There’s no scrying in baseball. If you think you can predict the course of events, you’re almost certainly wrong. Too many variables. Baseball can’t be caught in a single frame.
Play ball! pic.twitter.com/zESeuVZi3f— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 15, 2022
Not sure why Alfonso Rivas wasn’t in the starting lineup, but the Professor was in, with his personal catcher Yan Gomes. He struggled some as the game went on, according to Zach and Ron, the latter of which opined that he was “leaking out front.” I’m not gonna touch that line. But Gomes touched them all. Cubs could have used Rivas’ glove if not his bat. Hoerner’s glove, too.
.@Yan_AGomes crushes a game-tying homer! pic.twitter.com/bMHybddXu2— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 15, 2022
Scott Effross enters in the 6th with two outs, go-ahead run on second. Three pitches, three strikes, inning over. pic.twitter.com/E1gD6lqMyC— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 15, 2022
Yan Gomes delivers the go-ahead hit as the #Cubs score 3 in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/0XdCiGNhkJ— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 15, 2022
Gomes had quite a game. The D-Backs fought back in the bottom of the ninth and made things interesting. Al has all of the details in his recap. Chorizo meatloaf on the line in the rubber game today.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 15, 2022
Final: #Cubs 4, D-backs 2. pic.twitter.com/rV29E528Ym
In one week, you could take home a @PatrickWisdom5 bobblehead, presented by @Wintrust.#DailyWisdom ➡️ https://t.co/FvvIsnCq5m pic.twitter.com/qbf00sSOVj— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 14, 2022
Cubs manager David Ross said there is no timetable yet for Stroman and/or Robertson. He did note that they have been playing catch.— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 14, 2022
Interesting. Nelson Velázquez is now #17 for the Iowa Cubs, which used to be the jersey number for Brennan Davis.— Dylan Heuer (@dylan_heuer) May 14, 2022
INTERVIEW: New #Cubs Lefty Reliever Conner Menez made his Cubs Debut Friday & talked with us after the game. Conner pitched 1 inning in relief with 1K & 1H for a 0.00 ERA. Enjoy Our 5 minute interview. Click here: https://t.co/HSXm34MEN5 #GoCubsGo #ChicagoCubs #WrigleyField pic.twitter.com/2RYflP3qT1— Inside the Ivy (@InsidetheIvy) May 14, 2022
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): What to make of Cubs’ opener in the desert. “I might pull some of my hair out tonight,” Drew Smyly said.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Smyly reaches 10 years of MLB service time — something the Chicago Cubs pitcher doesn’t take lightly. “I don’t take it for granted. I’m really grateful that I get to do this.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): When will Cubs’ top pitching prospect debut? “He’s not too far away,” said Jared Banner, the Cubs vice president of player development. Jake Misener has questions, too.
- Brad Berreman (Fansided*): 3 Chicago Cubs extension candidates not named Willson Contreras. “... it’s hard to see much of anyone who might be a key part of the next Cubs’ team that’s a genuine contender...”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Is Frank Schwindel finally getting things figured out? “... there’s cause for hope.”
- Duane Pesice (Cubbies Crib*): Alfonso Rivas, Nico Hoerner are blue chips off the old block. “Both are likely to be professionals, barring catastrophic injuries, for a good long time.”
- Arizona Phil (The Cub Reporter): David Bote is back at Diamondbacks Black. “... Bote saw his first game action of 2022...”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Tim Anderson offers encouragement to injured Cubs’ Ed Howard. “Keep going,” Anderson said. “That’s all you can do. Keep going, keep working.” Jordan Bastian has more. Meghan Montemurro also.
- Bryan Smith (Bleacher Nation*): Updating the Cubs’ Top Ten Prospect List after the first six weeks. “... we’re starting to reach the time of statistical significance in the numbers...”
- Todd Johnson (North Side Bound): The Kumar Rocker signing could shake up the first round. “... if he’s good to go, he’s top 10 material and that puts him right in the Cubs’ wheelhouse.”
