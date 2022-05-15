Cub Tracks makes it interesting late

 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Welcome to your weekend, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Saturday’s game was spent on the radio side, something I don’t do often, and this time no Pat (Zach Zaidman, who I don’t care for, stood in). It was the free game of the day on MLB.TV, but of course the contest was blacked out here in sunny Arizona. Le sigh. I like to watch. A pox on Sinclair and associated networks.

Not for the first time, nor, likely, the last, I wished that I could wish the powers-that-be in Major League Baseball into a cornfield, but life isn’t that good. Failing that, perhaps Chicxulub crater would do? I mean, it helped to put the capstone on the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event. Surely it could put an end to the Manfred Man and other such abominations and usher in the Age of Spiritual Machines.

But we don’t know the future. There’s no scrying in baseball. If you think you can predict the course of events, you’re almost certainly wrong. Too many variables. Baseball can’t be caught in a single frame.

Not sure why Alfonso Rivas wasn’t in the starting lineup, but the Professor was in, with his personal catcher Yan Gomes. He struggled some as the game went on, according to Zach and Ron, the latter of which opined that he was “leaking out front.” I’m not gonna touch that line. But Gomes touched them all. Cubs could have used Rivas’ glove if not his bat. Hoerner’s glove, too.

Gomes had quite a game. The D-Backs fought back in the bottom of the ninth and made things interesting. Al has all of the details in his recap. Chorizo meatloaf on the line in the rubber game today.

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!

