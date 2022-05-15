Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 15

Every team in the Cubs system won today! Even those guys in the majors.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs shut out the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 8-0. The I-Cubs won five out of the six games in the series.

Matt Swarmer got the win after keeping Omaha in check for five innings by allowing just two hits. (One of which was a bunt single to lead off the game.) Swarmer struck out five and walked just one.

Third baseman Robel Garcia did not hit a home run last night, snapping his streak of four-straight games with a home run. So he started a new streak today when he hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. It was Garcia’s ninth home run this year and his sixth home run in the six-game series. Garcia went 2 for 3 with a walk.

Right fielder Greg Deichmann doubled twice in a 2 for 4 afternoon. He also scored a base. Deichmann scored twice.

Shortstop Dixon Machado had a big game with three RBI out of two singles. Machado was 2 for 4 with walk and one run scored.

First baseman Nelson Maldonado was 2 for 4 with a double and three runs batted in.

Second baseman Trent Giambrone went 0 for 2 with two walks and two steals. He scored once.

This is getting monotonous, but in a good way.

Okay, so he took yesterday off, but Ro-Bombs is back! Robel goes deep for the sixth time this series, extending our lead to 4-0. pic.twitter.com/Te5rPDADfs — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) May 15, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies burnt the Montgomery Biscuits (Rays), 12-5. The Smokies swept the seven-game series from the Biscuits and have now won eight games in a row.

Brandon Leibrandt started and got the win. Leibrandt allowed just one run on seven hits over five innings. Leibrandt struck out six and walked no one.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, his second of the season. Vazquez went 1 for 4 with two run scored and the three RBI.

In the eighth inning, left fielder Darius Hill tacked on an insurance run with a solo home run, his fourth on the year. Hill had a huge game today, going 4 for 5 with two runs batted in and one run scored.

First baseman Andy Weber was 3 for 4 with two doubles and a walk. He scored three times.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs melted the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres), 5-1. South Bend went 5-1 against the TinCaps this week.

Joe Nahas got the win after giving up just one run on three hits over the first six innings. Nahas struck out four, walked two and hit one batter.

Catcher Jake Washer provided most of the offense for the Cubs today, going 3 for 4 with a double and a three-run home run in the sixth inning. It was Washer’s fifth home run this year. Washer scored three times and had the three RBI.

Left fielder Owen Caissie opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning. He finished 3 for 4 with a double.

Highlights (in Spanish):

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans rubbed the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays) nose in it, 5-0. The two best teams in the Carolina League split the six-game series with three wins each.

Luke Little pitched the first three innings and gave up three hits, all singles. Little walked two and struck out three.

Tyler Santana threw the next four innings and got the win. He allowed two singles and walked two. Santana struck out six.

Chase Watkins and Sheldon Reed each tossed a scoreless frame to complete the shutout.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when right fielder Kevin Alcantara doubled home DH James Triantos. Alcantara later scored to make it 2-0 on a single by third baseman B.J. Murray Jr.

Alcantara went 1 for 4. Triantos was 2 for 4. Murray had another RBI single in the seventh inning for two total RBI and a 2 for 4 game.