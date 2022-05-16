Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Monday 5/16, 6:40 CT

Monday notes...

Cubs catchers Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes are batting .254/.358/.424 (30-for-118) combined this year with four home runs. The OBP and OPS numbers rank third in MLB among all catching combinations. THE STARTERS ARE COMING AROUND: Cubs starting pitchers posted a 2.97 ERA (11 earned runs in 33⅓ innings) on the just-completed road trip after posting a 5.52 ERA (19 earned runs in 31 innings) in their previous eight games (seven of which were losses).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field! pic.twitter.com/ttzJbEHUQc — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 16, 2022

Pirates lineup:

Also of interest:

Umpires for #Pirates (15-19) at #Cubs (13-20):

Clint Vondrak, Scott Barry, Ben May, Marty Foster (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 7:40 pm

Venue: Wrigley Field — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) May 16, 2022

Wade Miley, LHP vs. Dillon Peters, LHP

Wade Miley did not have a good outing in his first start, primarily having trouble with command and control, issuing five walks. Fix that and I think he’ll be fine this year.

Last year in three starts against the Pirates he posted a 2.60 ERA and 1.327 WHIP, though that was mostly against guys who aren’t on the Pirates anymore. No current Pirates position player has ever faced him. So, perhaps that will be to his advantage.

Dillon Peters has pitched quite well this year in 10 appearances (three starts). In fact, he’s allowed runs in just one of those outings, and in three relief appearances against the Cubs this season he’s faced 16 batters and allowed just two to reach base: a single by Jonathan Villar and a walk drawn by Frank Schwindel.

The Cubs are going to have to do better than that tonight.

Peters has not thrown more than 46 pitches in a game this year so he’s not likely to throw more than four innings or so. Hopefully the Cubs can get him out of the game early.

NOTE: The pitch selection graphic for Miley is for 2021 since Statcast requires at least 100 pitches thrown in a season to put together a graphic like this. Miley threw 64 pitches in his first 2022 start last week, so by his next start we should have an updated graphic.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

