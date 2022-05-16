 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Outside The Confines: No no? Oh no!

The Reds allow no hits and lose. The Angels are winning, but can they keep it up all year? A look at PitchCom one month in and other news from MLB.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

I just want to say that taking 4 out of 6 on a West Coast road trip would have felt good in 2016. It feels great in 2022.

And we’re going to have a better day tomorrow than today, Buster.

