Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Tuesday 5/17, 6:40 CT

Today's roster move: Here

SHUTOUTS: The Cubs have recorded five shutouts already in 2022. They had only eight all of 2021. The five blankings rank fifth in MLB.

The Cubs have recorded five shutouts already in 2022. They had only eight all of 2021. The five blankings rank fifth in MLB. WEIRD NUMBER OF THE DAY: The Cubs are now 5-11 at home, but have outscored their opponents 48-6 in the five victories. According to STATS Inc., the +42 run differential is the most by any team in its first five home wins of a season since the New York Giants in 1893 (+43).

The Cubs are now 5-11 at home, but have outscored their opponents 48-6 in the five victories. According to STATS Inc., the +42 run differential is the most by any team in its first five home wins of a season since the New York Giants in 1893 (+43). SWITCH-HITTING: Ian Happ last night recorded two hits in the first inning, one from each side of the plate. He became the first Cub to have two hits in any inning, one from each side of the plate, since Ángel Pagán, September 6, 2006, also vs. Pittsburgh (eighth inning).

Ian Happ last night recorded two hits in the first inning, one from each side of the plate. He became the first Cub to have two hits in any inning, one from each side of the plate, since Ángel Pagán, September 6, 2006, also vs. Pittsburgh (eighth inning). THE FIRST INNING: The eight runs scored in the first inning marked the Cubs’ most in a first inning since also scoring eight in the first April 21, 2004 at Pittsburgh (12-1 win). And, it marked the team’s most first-inning runs at Wrigley Field since also scoring eight first-inning runs April 18, 1998 vs. the Dodgers (8-1 win).

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field.

Keegan Thompson, RHP vs. JT Brubaker, RHP

Keegan Thompson’s last outing, a start May 11 against the Padres, was a bit shaky: two runs in four innings, with a pair of walks and only one strikeout.

That compares to just three runs allowed in 23 innings in relief this year, with a .184 opponents BA and 21 strikeouts.

One of those relief outings was against the Pirates April 22 at Wrigley Field, his longest relief appearance of 2022: four shutout innings with two hits and a walk allowed and four strikeouts. He threw 56 pitches that day; he threw 61 in his start last Wednesday. I’d guess somewhere in the 65-pitch range would be his limit tonight.

JT Brubaker’s 5.34 ERA and 1.385 WHIP aren’t great, but his peripherals are pretty good and the ERA has been dropping since he faced the Cubs April 24 at Wrigley Field. Since then: 4.20 ERA and 1.133 WHIP, with 16 strikeouts in 15 innings.

Brubaker’s pitch count high this year is 94, but that was April 19 and he hasn’t thrown more than 83 in a start since then. So, if the Cubs can get to him early...

