Cub Tracks’ shocking blue

The Cubs played the Pirates at home Monday night. Wade Miley started for the Cubs and Dillon Peters started for the Pirates. The Cubs started things off on the right foot as Willson Contreras doubled and it didn’t stop there. Seiya Suzuki advanced Willie to third, Ian Happ brought him in and the inning went on to become crooked as the Cubbie Blue pounded out hits, batting around, scoring early and often, and chasing the starting pitcher to the showers with a shocking eight-run rally. Here are some highlights and the final score — Al has details in his recap.
Ian Happ loves playing Pittsburgh at Wrigley. pic.twitter.com/TxpNhmVUVC— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 16, 2022
Willson Contreras' 100th career home run comes in the grandest of fashions. pic.twitter.com/LRF1GaGg9M— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 17, 2022
Seven shutout frames from Wade Miley! pic.twitter.com/6pvDr2Te2A— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 17, 2022
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 17, 2022
Final: #Cubs 9, Pirates 0. pic.twitter.com/Dv1O5z9rdP
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Every Cubs team won, including (not a typo) an improbable Seven-Game series sweep. I dunno how often that happens but it’s worth noting.
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*: What Cubs’ road trip said about rebuild process, timeline. “... to be clear, when we talk about what’s next, we mean next year and beyond in whatever team president Jed Hoyer is calling this reset/rebuild/tanking process.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Pushing buttons: How the Cubs customized, embraced PitchCom. “The Cubs, unlike some teams, didn’t use PitchCom in spring-training games. But a little over a month into the season, it has won over most of their staff.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ Stroman may need rehab start if COVID IL status lingers. “We’ll see,” Ross said before Monday’s game against the Pirates. “We’ll see how long it takes.”
- Marquee Sports Network*: Get to know new Cubs pitcher Conner Menez. “The lefty was taken by the Cubs in the minor league phase of the 2021 Rule 5 draft from San Francisco — just like his grandfather was 54 years ago.”
- David Venn (MLB.com*): Willson Contreras staying focused in face of uncertainty. “Contreras has said in the recent past that the lessons from witnessing last year’s deadline have not been lost on him.” Jake Misener wonders where Contreras’ extension is. Gordon Wittenmyer has more of what the Cubs and Mets need.
- MLB.com*: Injuries & Moves: Nick Madrigal resumes light activity. “He has started taking light swings in the cage and going through minimal fielding work.” Richard Johnson isn’t throwing in the towel.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Ed Howard done for year, Nico Hoerner progressing nicely. “It’s a tough blow for Howard, who was looking to really pick up some momentum this year.”
- Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): What we’re hearing about Cubs prospects: Caleb Kilian, Nelson Velázquez, James Triantos. “... the focus for the rest of this season will be on collecting more information, maximizing “assets” at the trade deadline and auditioning players for the future.”
- Steve Greenberg (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): This You Gotta See: Crying in baseball? There will be at Fergie Jenkins’ statue ceremony. “Hall of Famer Jenkins will be honored — with an unusual twist — outside Wrigley Field before Friday’s Cubs-Diamondbacks game.”
- Steve Millar (Daily Southtown via Chicago Tribune* {$}): Pall ball: Former White Sox and Cubs pitcher Donn Pall has number retired before Evergreen Park loses to Shepard. ‘It’s amazing.’ “Whenever I speak to kids, I’ll tell them my story,” Pall said.
