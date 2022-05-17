Cub Tracks’ shocking blue

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

The Cubs played the Pirates at home Monday night. Wade Miley started for the Cubs and Dillon Peters started for the Pirates. The Cubs started things off on the right foot as Willson Contreras doubled and it didn’t stop there. Seiya Suzuki advanced Willie to third, Ian Happ brought him in and the inning went on to become crooked as the Cubbie Blue pounded out hits, batting around, scoring early and often, and chasing the starting pitcher to the showers with a shocking eight-run rally. Here are some highlights and the final score — Al has details in his recap.

Ian Happ loves playing Pittsburgh at Wrigley. pic.twitter.com/TxpNhmVUVC — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 16, 2022

Willson Contreras' 100th career home run comes in the grandest of fashions. pic.twitter.com/LRF1GaGg9M — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 17, 2022

Seven shutout frames from Wade Miley! pic.twitter.com/6pvDr2Te2A — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 17, 2022

