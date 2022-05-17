Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 17

This is the first night in a while the Cubs’ system didn’t have a winning record. I guess you can’t win them all.

Robel Garcia was named the International League Player of the Week. Matt Mervis was named Midwest League Player of the Week.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were shipwrecked by the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), 9-3.

Starter Matt Dermody kept the Clippers off the board for the first three innings, allowing just one baserunner. But the second time through the order, he got knocked around. Dermody took the loss after he allowed three runs on five hits over 4.2 innings. One of the five hits was a two-run home run in the fourth inning by Bryan Lavastiva. Dermody did strike out six and did not walk anyone.

Third baseman Robel Garcia picked up where he left off last week. He did not hit another home run, but he was 3 for 4 with a double that just missed being a home run. Garcia had one RBI and one run scored.

Center fielder Nelson Velazquez was 2 for 4.

Clint Frazier was tonight’s DH in a rehab assignment. He was 0 for 4. He didn’t strike out, however.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were doused by the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 9-8.

Peyton Remy got into trouble early and did not make it out of the first inning. Remy got rocked for four runs on three hits over two-thirds of an inning. Remy walked one, hit one batter and struck out one.

But the Smokies fought back and took the lead, only to lose it after giving up three runs in the eighth inning. Burl Carraway, starting his second inning, loaded the bases with no one out with a single, a walk and an error. Carraway then exited for Blake Whitney, but Whitney allowed all three inherited runners to score and took the loss.

Carraway gave up three runs, one earned, on one hit and three walks over 1+ inning. While Whitney gave up three inherited runners, he allowed none of his own and finished two innings with no runs on two hits. Whitney struck out three and walked no one.

Catcher Bryce Windham hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, his first on the year. Windham went 2 for 3 with a walk and three total RBI.

DH Levi Jordan had a pair of doubles in a 2 for 3 game. He also walked once. Jordan scored twice and drove in two.

First baseman Bryce Ball went 2 for 4 with a walk and one run scored.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were poisoned by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 3-1.

Starter Manuel Espinoza gave up just one run on four hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out three.

Jeremiah Estrada gave up a two-run home run to Joe Gray Jr. in the bottom of the eighth inning to take the loss. Estrada pitched one inning and gave up the two runs on two hits. He struck out one and walked no one.

Right fielder Owen Caissie singled home Jake Slaughter in the seventh inning for the only South Bend run of the game. Caissie was 1 for 4 and Slaughter went 0 for 4.

Center fielder Cole Roederer went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans captured the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 15-5.

Richard Gallardo started and got his third win of the year. Gallardo pitched six innings and allowed four runs on three hits. Two of the four runs were unearned. Gallardo struck out seven and walked just one.

Center fielder Kevin Alcantara blasted a solo home run in the second inning, his fourth of the year and his fourth of the month of May. Alcantara also hit an RBI double in the eighth inning. He was 2 for 4 with a walk and the two RBI and two runs scored.

In the sixth inning, Ezequiel Pagan hit a solo home run. It was his third this season. Pagan went 2 for 5 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Shortstop Reginald Preciado was 3 for 5 with a double and a walk. Preciado scored two times and drove in one.

Second baseman Juan Mora was 2 for 5 with a double and a walk. He scored the first run of the seven-run fourth inning and doubled home a run in the four-run seventh.

Third baseman James Triantos went 2 for 6. He scored twice and had one RBI.

First baseman B.J. Murray Jr. was 2 for 5 with a walk. He hit a two-run double in the fourth inning and scored twice.

Here’s Pagan’s home run.