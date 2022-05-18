Here’s how to watch tonight’s Cubs/Pirates game on YouTube

Cubs games are showing up in 2022 in new broadcast locations. In addition to the regional sports network broadcasts on Marquee Sports Network, we saw the Cubs face the Diamondbacks last Friday on Apple TV+, we saw them play the Dodgers on ESPN a couple of Sundays ago, a week from Saturday they’ll face the White Sox on Fox-TV and later in the summer they’ll appear once on another new MLB streaming partner, Peacock.

Tonight, though, the Cubs will have their first exclusive YouTube broadcast. The 6:40 p.m. game against the Pirates at Wrigley Field will be streamed only on YouTube.

Here’s how to watch tonight’s game.

This one’s a lot simpler than the instructions for Apple TV+, which I posted here last Friday.

You can watch this broadcast for free — no signup or account necessary — from anywhere you can watch YouTube, including the free YouTube app on smart TVs, by tuning into MLB’s YouTube channel on a desktop or laptop computer or on a tablet or smartphone, or for YouTube TV members, on a dedicated channel via the app.

That’s it. It’s that simple.

I am going to repeat one bit of advice from my Apple TV+ article which applies here as well: If you don’t have the YouTube app on your smart TV but you do have a Chromecast device (and if you don’t, you should get one, they’re inexpensive and they allow you to stream almost anything to your TV), you can stream the game to your TV from any Chrome browser. If you have a HDMI port on your TV, you can install a Chromecast device. Many current smart TVs have built-in Chromecast.

The games will be produced by MLB Network and Scott Braun, who has called games for MLBN and SNY previously, as well as the 2021 World Series on MLB International, will call play-by-play. He’ll be joined by former MLB player Yonder Alonso. Thirty minutes before the game, there will be a live pregame show on YouTube hosted by Siera Santos, who you might recall from her time in Chicago as a reporter on NBC Sports Chicago and Fox-32. She joined MLB Network this spring as a host and reporter.

Enjoy the game tonight!