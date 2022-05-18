Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Wednesday 5/18, 6:40 CT

Wednesday notes...

WEIRD NUMBERS OF THE DAY:

Cubs this year



vs Pirates:

+30 run diff, .777 OPS, 2.28 ERA



vs everyone else:

-25 run diff, .652 OPS, 4.33 ERA — Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) May 18, 2022

STARTING PITCHING IS MUCH IMPROVED: Cubs starting pitchers have posted a 2.37 ERA (13 earned runs in 49⅓ IP) in the team’s last nine games since May 8. Also in those nine games, Cubs starters have walked 15 and struck out 39 while opponents have batted .218 (39-for-179).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

The Pirates lineup was not available at posting time. Please check the BCB Twitter feed for the Pirates lineup.

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Wil Crowe, RHP

Drew Smyly has made two starts against the Pirates this year. One was really good (five shutout innings), the other not so much. Overall vs. Pittsburgh in 2022: 10 innings, four runs (3.60 ERA), 1.000 WHIP, five strikeouts, one walk.

The Pirates aren’t hitting lately, though they have been better vs. LH starters (7-4) than RH starters (8-17) this year. Hope Smyly brings his “A” game tonight.

Wil Crowe was a starter last year for the Pirates (25 starts in 26 appearances) and the results were not good: 5.48 ERA, 1.569 WHIP, 25 home runs allowed in 116⅔ innings.

So this year the Bucs have turned him into a reliever and he’s been pretty good: 2.57 ERA, 1.143 WHIP in 13 appearances covering 21 innings. His walk rate is a bit high (4.3 per nine innings, about the same as last year).

Crowe’s high pitch count this year is 50, but he hasn’t done that in a month and hasn’t gone more than two innings since he threw three shutout innings against the Cubs April 13 in Pittsburgh, so I would guess he’s being used as an opener today. Overall vs. the Cubs this year, Crowe has thrown 6⅔ shutout innings with 10 strikeouts. The Cubs will have to be better tonight.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton hinted that Mitch Keller, who ordinarily would have taken this turn, could be used in relief today. Keller was pounded by the Reds in each of his last two starts. He has not faced the Cubs this year, but one Cub in particular has hit him hard: Ian Happ (7-for-15, a double, two home runs, three walks).

Today’s game is on YouTube. Here’s how to watch.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Pirates site Bucs Dugout. If you do go there to interact with Pirates fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

Discuss amongst yourselves.