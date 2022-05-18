——
In This Stream
Cubs vs. Pirates Wednesday 5/18 game threads
- Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Pirates, Wednesday 5/18, 6:40 CT
- First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Pirates, Wednesday 5/18, 6:40 CT
More From Bleed Cubbie Blue
- Cubs 7, Pirates 0: Christopher Morel has himself a major-league debut
- BCB After Dark: Short on shortstops
- Minor League Wrap: Pelicans blast Fireflies, 15-5
- Cubs roster moves: Christopher Morel and Brandon Hughes recalled, Jason Heyward to IL, Conner Menez optioned
- The Cubs should extend Willson Contreras
- Outside The Confines: Baseball goes barnstorming
Loading comments...