Outside The Confines: Baseball goes barnstorming

Dance numbers, bizarre rules, and an enormous social media following.

By Ashley MacLennan
Savannah Bananas Vs. Catawba Valley Stars in Banana Ball Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Happy Wednesday, BCB readers. Lots of cool stories in the mix with the links today, including a feature on the Georgia barnstorming team the Savannah Bananas who take a Harlem Globetrotter-esque approach to the game; and a really wild and moving story about what happened after a young boy lost his collection of baseball cards. (Side note, if you’re into social media and don’t follow the Bananas on TikTok you really should, they’re a blast.)

In the mix are the usual suspects of suspension, injury, and bounceback performances; plus a few pieces in there for the really nerdy stat-lovers in the mix.

Hopefully, you’ll find something to keep you amused and occupied with your morning coffee or during your afternoon break, and if not, well, wait until Friday when we bring you the next batch.

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

