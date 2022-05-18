Cubs roster move: David Robertson activated, Mark Leiter Jr. optioned

The Cubs never officially anointed David Robertson as closer, but before he went on the injured list with no designation (likely COVID-19), that's essentially what he was doing.

Before Wednesday's game the Cubs activated Robertson and optioned Mark Leiter Jr. to Triple-A Iowa.

Robertson made 11 relief appearances for the Cubs with five saves in five opportunities, a 1.50 ERA (two earned runs in 12 innings). He has 17 strikeouts while allowing three hits and six walks.

Leiter is 0-1 with a 6.57 ERA in five games (three starts) for the Cubs in 2022.