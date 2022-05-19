On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Diamondbacks series preview

Since we just saw the D-backs last weekend, I don’t think we need another long explanation about their team. If you’d like more on them there’s quite a bit from Jack Sommers of our SB Nation D-backs site AZ Snakepit in the series preview from last week.

Fun fact

Over their last eight games, during which they’ve gone 1-7, the D-backs have been outscored 50-27 and have scored more than four runs only once.

Pitching matchups

Thursday: Marcus Stroman, LHP (1-3, 5.13 ERA, 1.177 WHIP, 4.19 FIP) vs. Zac Gallen, RHP (2-0, 1.05 ERA, 0.670 WHIP, 2.21 FIP)

Friday: Kyle Hendricks, RHP (2-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.254 WHIP, 4.60 FIP) vs. Humberto Castellanos, RHP (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.187 WHIP, 4.07 FIP)

Saturday: Justin Steele, LHP (1-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.571 WHIP, 3.08 FIP) vs. Madison Bumgarner, LHP (2-2, 2.29 ERA, 1.189 WHIP, 4.55 FIP)

Sunday: Wade Miley, LHP (1-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.100 WHIP, 3.18 FIP) vs. Merrill Kelly, RHP (3-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.273 WHIP, 2.95 FIP)

NOTE: Cubs game notes Wednesday listed Kelly as Sunday’s starter, so I’m going with that, although the D-backs website says Sunday is TBD.

Times & TV channels

Thursday: 6:40 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Friday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network (outside Cubs and D-backs market territories)

Saturday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Sunday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

The pitching matchups here appear generally favorable to the Cubs, and despite Wednesday’s Cubs loss, the Cubs are hot and the D-backs are not. Arizona has lost six in a row and seven of eight and that, I think, will give the Cubs three of four this weekend.

Up next

The Cubs head to Cincinnati for a four-game set against the Reds which begins Monday evening.

Poll How many games will the Cubs win against the Diamondbacks? 4

3

2

1

0 vote view results 0% 4 (0 votes)

0% 3 (0 votes)

0% 2 (0 votes)

0% 1 (0 votes)

0% 0 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Here are the DraftKings odds for the Cubs against the D-Backs, which show the Cubs favored today.