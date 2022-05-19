Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview, Thursday 5/19, 6:40 CT

Today's roster move: Here

WHAT A RELIEF!: Cubs relievers tossed 4⅔ scoreless innings in Wednesday’s game and have allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine straight games, posting a 1.53 ERA (five earned runs in 29⅓ innings) during that stretch.

Cubs relievers tossed 4⅔ scoreless innings in Wednesday’s game and have allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine straight games, posting a 1.53 ERA (five earned runs in 29⅓ innings) during that stretch. MORE ON THE BULLPEN: Scott Effross has not allowed an earned run in his last 13 outings dating to April 21 (12 innings), and Chris Martin has posted a 1.00 ERA (one earned run in nine innings) in his last 11 appearances, holding the opponent scoreless in 10 of them.

Scott Effross has not allowed an earned run in his last 13 outings dating to April 21 (12 innings), and Chris Martin has posted a 1.00 ERA (one earned run in nine innings) in his last 11 appearances, holding the opponent scoreless in 10 of them. EVEN MORE RELIEF: Cubs relievers have struck out 176 batters this year (of 608 faced, or 28.9 percent). The total of 176 leads all MLB teams. (For reference, the 608 batters faced by Cubs relievers ranks 15th in MLB.)

Cubs relievers have struck out 176 batters this year (of 608 faced, or 28.9 percent). The total of 176 leads all MLB teams. (For reference, the 608 batters faced by Cubs relievers ranks 15th in MLB.) STREAKING: Seiya Suzuki has a seven-game hitting streak in which he’s batting .304/.360./478 (7-for-23) with four doubles.

Seiya Suzuki has a seven-game hitting streak in which he’s batting .304/.360./478 (7-for-23) with four doubles. HAPP-ENINGS: Ian Happ, last nine games: .323/.432/.484 (10-for-31) with two doubles, a home run, seven runs scored and six walks. His .403 OBP for the season ranks fourth in the NL and eighth in MLB.

Marcus Stroman, LHP vs. Zac Gallen, RHP

Marcus Stroman appeared to be righting the ship over his last two starts (two runs in 13 innings, just one walk) before going on the IL (presumably for COVID, as there was no designation for the IL stint).

Hopefully, he can pick up where he left off. He did not face the Diamondbacks last year and no current D-back has ever faced him.

Hopefully, that’s to his advantage.

The Cubs did something to Zac Gallen last Saturday in Arizona that no one else had done this year — hit a home run. Yan Gomes’ homer was the first off Gallen in 2021. It took a three-run rally off the Arizona bullpen in the ninth to win that game, though.

Gallen’s been really, really good this year, allowing just four runs in 34⅓ innings. The Cubs offense will have to be really, really good (along with a good outing from Stroman) to win this game.

