Cubs roster move: Marcus Stroman activated, Michael Rucker to injured list

Cubs righthander Marcus Stroman was placed on the injured list with no designation May 8. Generally, when that happens it means the player is on the COVID-19 list.

Stroman has thus missed at least one start, but he’ll be back for tonight’s game against the Diamondbacks, as he was activated from the IL this afternoon.

To make room for Stroman on the active roster, righthander Michael Rucker was placed on the IL with "left turf toe."

When player is placed on the COVID-19 list, it temporarily creates an “extra” 40-man roster spot, and so a 40-man spot was also needed for Stroman’s return. Alec Mills was moved to the 60-day injured list, creating the 40-man spot.

After a rough beginning to 2022, Stroman has thrown very well in his last two starts, allowing just two runs in 13 innings. Hopefully, he can pick up where he left off. This also means the Cubs’ projected rotation is now intact. Stroman will start tonight and be followed by Kyle Hendricks, Justin Steele and Wade Miley in this series. Then Drew Smyly, who started Wednesday, will likely begin the Cubs’ series in Cincinnati on Monday. That will leave Keegan Thompson as either a sixth starter, or perhaps he’ll return to his long relief role in which he was quite successful.