Cub Tracks is a little short

Welcome to today's episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Remember, if you read an opinion, it is only that. Bolstered by 'data', it is at best an informed guess.

The Cubs tried to extend their winning streak on Wednesday night, with Drew Smyly on the hill, opposing the Pittsburgh Pirates and Wil Crowe. The game was streamed on YouTube, which I think is kind of cool (understating things a fair bit) and has lots of implications and possibilities, most of which project as positive. A userbase in the billions, who wouldn’t want access to that with a product that already has proven value? It’s potentially revolutionary. I don’t think MLB understands what they have here.

“It’s a small world, but I wouldn’t want to paint it.” — Stephen Wright.

I’ll be back to radio days for the next series and will have to imagine my own pictures. Maybe I can channel Jeffty and get the old commercials, too.

Anyway, crafty veteran Smyly lobbed his knuckle-curve, cutter-ish four-seamer and dinky sinker mostly for low-in-the-zone strikes early. The announcing duo (Scott Braun and Yonder Alonso) was not embarrassing, but the interviews dragged a tad and were more than a little obtrusive.

The picture was beautiful, in HD on both YouTube and YouTube TV, with 5.1 surround operating (I did see people complaining on Twitter that it was dark). I felt like I was in the ballpark when Pittsburgh-area native Ian Happ broke the ice with a long drive to left-center on a pitch up and on the outer third. The Cubs weren’t exactly fooled by Crowe’s offerings, even if they didn’t leave the yard with regularity, and I voted for John Candelaria, too.

.@ihapp_1 gets us started with a solo shot! pic.twitter.com/xItQDwnJkS — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 18, 2022

Seiya Suzuki vs Mitch Keller#ItsDifferentHere



Double



Exit velo: 101.9 mph

Launch angle: 30 deg

Proj. distance: 349 ft



This would have been a home run in 20/30 MLB ballparks



PIT (2) @ CHC (1)

4th pic.twitter.com/Csn6tuImMe — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) May 19, 2022

A bad pitch choice to Daniel (trade me for Mike Trout) Vogelbach opened the gates for a two-run uprising, but the Cubs were able to pull even. Smyly tired early. Local product Jack Suwinski homered for a Pirate lead. Good game. Not a bad broadcast. I’d do it again. Hell, I wish the next four games were on YouTube, then I could see ‘em.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

Food for Thought:

NASA’s Perseverance Begins Its Hunt For Life On Mars In Earnesthttps://t.co/Xey7DvcKlQ pic.twitter.com/03729USLg9 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) May 18, 2022

Events like these have never been observed on another world — until now. https://t.co/YK16z8bj67 — Futurism (@futurism) May 18, 2022

