 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Diamondbacks, Thursday 5/19, 6:40 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Go get ‘em, Marcus.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Thursday 5/19 game threads

View all 2 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...