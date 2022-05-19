Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 19

It’s a four-game sweep for the minor league affiliates.

At this point, I think the super-two arb deadline is the only thing keeping Caleb Kilian in Iowa.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs sunk the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), 8-2.

Caleb Kilian was brilliant again, getting the win after giving up two unearned runs on six hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out eight and walked just one.

Kilian unearned runs came in the sixth inning when, after retiring the first two batters of the inning, Kilian gave up a walk and a double to put runners on second and third. He then left the game after 80 pitches and Eric Stout entered. Stout got a pop up that clanked off third baseman Robel Garcia’s glove.

Stout only allowed one hit and no runs over 2.1 innings of relief. He struck out six and walked just one.

Garcia made up for his error in the field in the bottom of the inning by hitting a solo home run, his 11th of the year. It was also Garcia’s eighth home run in his last nine games. Garcia was 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Earlier in the game, the fourth inning to be precise, catcher John Hicks hit a solo home run. It was the third time Hicks circled the bases this season. Hicks was 1 for 4.

The final I-Cubs home run was the first career Triple-A home run by right fielder Nelson Velazquez. It came in the eighth inning with a man on and was Velazquez’s tenth overall home run this season. Velazquez was also 1 for 4.

DH P.J. Higgins went 2 for 2 with an RBI double, a walk and a sacrifice fly. He had the two RBI.

Shortstop Dixon Machado went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

David Bote played six innings at second base in a rehab assignment. In his first at-bat in the bottom of the first, he doubled home Machado. Bote was 1 for 3.

You’re probably sick of seeing Robel Garcia home runs at this point, so here’s Velazquez’s first home run in Triple-A.

Nelson Velazquez gives us some insurance with his first home run at Triple-A! pic.twitter.com/UEXvk8poTm — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) May 19, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies blinded the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 9-5.

Starter Chris Clarke got the win after allowing three runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza had a huge night with eight total bases. He was 3 for 5 with two doubles and a solo home run in the third inning. Perlaza just had the one run batted in and the one run scored.

Center fielder Alexander Canario hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning. It was Canarios second home run for Iowa and ninth overall. Canario went 1 for 5.

Third baseman Levi Jordan hit two doubles in a 2 for 3 evening. He also walked once. Jordan drove in three runs and scored one.

First baseman Matt Mervis went 2 for 4 with an RBI double. He scored two runs.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs defanged the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 3-2 in ten innings.

Jordan Wicks started and allowed just one run on three hits over five innings. Wicks struck out eight and walked two.

Jake Reindl retired all six batters he faced. He struck out three of them.

Hunter Bigge came on in the bottom of the ninth to get the save and allowed the first batter to get to third on an infield single and a two-base throwing error, courtesy of Bigge himself. After a walk put runners on the corners with no outs, Bigge got a ground out and a strikeout. But then he uncorked a game-tying wild pitch before getting his second strikeout of the inning. Bigge got the win after South Bend won it in the tenth.

Bailey Reid pitched the tenth inning and got the save. He loaded the bases with two outs with a walk and a hit batsmen, but he got out of it with no runs scored. Reid struck out one.

Center fielder Cole Roederer singled home the automatic runner in the top of the tenth that turned out to be the difference. Roederer was 1 for 5.

The SB Cubs other two runs came on a home run by second baseman Jake Slaughter in the fourth inning. It was Slaughter’s first home run of the year. He was 1 for 3 with a walk.

DH Jake Washer went 2 for 4.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans captured the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 6-5.

Luis Devers started and got the win with five scoreless innings. Devers struck out five and walked two.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. came on to pitch the eighth inning with a 6-1 lead, but he couldn’t retire anyone. He ended up giving up four runs without getting an out before Sheldon Reed relieved him. Although Reed gave up a run on a sacrifice fly, he retired all six batters he faced for a two-inning save. Reed struck out three.

Second baseman Reginald Preciado connected in the fourth inning with the bases empty for his first home run of the season. Preciado was 1 for 3 with a walk.

In the seventh inning, shortstop Kevin Made hit a solo home run, his second on the season. Made finished the night going 2 for 3 with a double, the home run and a walk. He scored twice and drove in two.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was 1 for 3 with two walks.

Here’s Preciado’s home run, which he hit on a line.