 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: The hammer comes down

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended for two seasons. Clayton Kershaw sets a record. The Mets throw a no-hitter. Kelsie Whitmore takes the field in the Atlantic League.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

I want to publicly thank Ashley once again for stepping in for me in last week. Let’s see if I can get through this week unscathed.

And tomorrow is going to be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...