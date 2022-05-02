Outside The Confines: The hammer comes down

I want to publicly thank Ashley once again for stepping in for me in last week. Let’s see if I can get through this week unscathed.
- On Friday, Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended for two full seasons for violations of the Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy. Bauer has said he will appeal.
- Gabe Lacques explains why MLB suspended Bauer and what the next step is.
- Alden Gonzalez and Jeff Passan explain what happens next with Bauer and MLB.
- Gregor Chisholm is worried about the precedent if Bauer wins his appeal or gets his suspension reduced.
- Jon Heyman writes that this suspension likely ends Bauer’s career and that Bauer has no one to blame but himself.
- Bob Nightengale agrees. Even if Bauer wins his appeal, his career is over. And those two are about as close to the official voice of MLB as you can get.
- Nancy Armour believes that other leagues should follow MLB’s example with their punishment of Bauer.
- Dylan Hernández reports that the Dodgers knew Bauer was a problem, decided to sign him anyway and now they’re living with the consequences.
- A third woman has accused Bauer of choking her unconscious without her consent.
- Now for some good Dodgers news. Clayton Kershaw is the new all-time Dodgers strikeout king. Kershaw talks about breaking Don Sutton’s record and the ovation he got from the fans.
- Five Mets pitchers combined to throw the first no-hitter of 2022 on Friday.
- The Angels are in first place and looking good at the moment. Dan Szymborski notes that for all the Angels stars, outfielder Taylor Ward is one of the biggest reasons for the Angels success. He also examines how sustainable Ward’s hot start is.
- Jay Jaffe once again marvels at how Mike Trout is getting better at something again.
- Stephanie Apstein writes about Anthony Rizzo’s renaissance with the Yankees.
- R.J. Anderson examines what Braves pitcher Kyle Wright has done differently this year to such amazing results.
- Bob Nightengale notes that the Diamondbacks have the biggest home-field disadvantage in the majors. Meaning in any given home game, more fans are likely cheering for the other team.
- John Tomase thinks that the Red Sox need to consider taking catcher Christian Vazquez out of his starting spot in the lineup, arguing that he’s a big reason for Boston’s struggles.
- Former Cubs pitcher James Norwood got his first major league win and the Phillies are preparing a big presentation for the game ball.
- Chris Bumbaca talks with minor leaguers about their impressions of the pitch clock. Ironically, most of them think it is harder on the hitters than the pitchers.
- Will Leitch has the All-Star teams for the month of April.
- David Schoenfield also a list of April All-Stars and answers whether these hot starts are real. (ESPN+ sub. req.)
- Jayson Stark has his trademark “weird and wild” of the week article. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Mets Francisco Lindor and Eduardo Escobar will pay the fines levied on teammate Yoan López after he threw up and in against Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.
- MASN, the regional sports network that broadcasts Orioles and Nationals games, announced that they will start sending their broadcasters to road games after much criticism in the local press.
- Here’s a quick update on weekend injuries around MLB.
- Mets reliever Sean Reid-Foley has a partially-torn ulnar collateral ligament. Usually, but not always, that means Tommy John surgery.
- Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery in Florida, so he went to see his teammates play at Tropicana Field on Saturday. Because the Twins lost, breaking a seven-game winning streak, Maeda apologized and said he wouldn’t be stopping by the team again. There’s a man who respects baseball superstitions.
- Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger is happy to be alive after a plane he took to a rehab start in El Paso had to make an emergency landing.
- After eleven years in the minors, Jason Krizan got his first MLB hit for the Giants on Sunday.
- A bat that Jackie Robinson used in the 1949 All-Star Game sold for $1.08 million.
- A Giants fan wanted to meet Brandon Crawford for her 101st birthday. Wish granted!
- Dan Cichalski remembers the bowling alley in New Jersey that was owned by Yogi Berra and Phil Rizzuto.
Kelsie Whitmore takes the field as the first woman to ever start a game in Atlantic League history. Make sure to send this to every little girl who thinks they can’t play professional baseball! Those days are over fans, Kelsie Whitmore has arrived and she’s here to stay! pic.twitter.com/9i7fiCwOYU— SI FerryHawks (@FerryHawks) May 1, 2022
- Here’s a story on Whitmore’s game.
- And finally, here’s the story of the softball game that was played at the North Pole in 1960.
And tomorrow is going to be a better day than today, Buster.
