Outside The Confines: The hammer comes down

I want to publicly thank Ashley once again for stepping in for me in last week. Let’s see if I can get through this week unscathed.

Kelsie Whitmore takes the field as the first woman to ever start a game in Atlantic League history. Make sure to send this to every little girl who thinks they can’t play professional baseball! Those days are over fans, Kelsie Whitmore has arrived and she’s here to stay! pic.twitter.com/9i7fiCwOYU — SI FerryHawks (@FerryHawks) May 1, 2022

And tomorrow is going to be a better day than today, Buster.