Seiya Suzuki named National League Rookie of the Month

Though Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been in a bit of a slump lately, his strong start to his first MLB season has made him already a fan favorite at Wrigley Field.

In 21 April games, Suzuki hit .279/.405/.529 (19-for-68) with five doubles, four home runs, 13 runs scored and 14 walks. All of that, plus solid defense in right field, has been good for 0.9 bWAR so far this year, which is a good figure for one month.

That performance got Suzuki named National League Rookie of the Month for April. He had won a NL Player of the Week award for the week ending April 17.

This is the third straight month, going back to 2021, that a Cub has won this award. Frank Schwindel won it for both August and September last year.

Even with this strong performance, I think my favorite Suzuki moment was how happy he was when Patrick Wisdom hit a home run in extra innings last week in Atlanta.

Just look at him! (At :14 into this clip) [VIDEO].

He certainly must have endeared himself to his teammates with that, and he’s been very popular at Wrigley Field, including quite a few jerseys sold.

Here’s hoping for many more awards for Suzuki going forward.