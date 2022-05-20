Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview, Friday 5/20, 1:20 CT

Friday notes...

PITCHING, STARTER CATEGORY: Cubs starting pitchers over their last 11 games have walked 17 and struck out 55 while opponents have batted .222 (51-for-230) with a .617 OPS.

Cubs starting pitchers over their last 11 games have walked 17 and struck out 55 while opponents have batted .222 (51-for-230) with a .617 OPS. AND DON’T FORGET THE RELIEVERS: Cubs relievers have posted a 2.37 ERA (16 earned runs in 63⅔ innings) since May 1, the best mark in the NL and third in the majors. Overall in 2022, Cubs relievers have posted a 3.00 ERA (51 earned runs in 153 innings), the best mark in the NL and fourth in the majors.

Cubs relievers have posted a 2.37 ERA (16 earned runs in 63⅔ innings) since May 1, the best mark in the NL and third in the majors. Overall in 2022, Cubs relievers have posted a 3.00 ERA (51 earned runs in 153 innings), the best mark in the NL and fourth in the majors. BUT THE PITCHING HASN’T BEEN ENOUGH: The Cubs have a 2.15 ERA (21 earned runs in 88 innings) over their last 10 games, and even though they have scored 46 runs in those 10 games, they’re just 6-4.

The Cubs have a 2.15 ERA (21 earned runs in 88 innings) over their last 10 games, and even though they have scored 46 runs in those 10 games, they’re just 6-4. A SOLID DEBUT: Brandon Hughes has tossed 3⅓ hitless innings to begin his MLB career, with seven strikeouts. He’s the third Cubs reliever since 1980 (also Duane Underwood Jr. and Angel Guzman) to record seven or more strikeouts in his first two career outings.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Diamondbacks lineup:

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Humberto Castellanos, RHP

Kyle Hendricks was a bit shaky against the D-backs last Saturday in Arizona, but still allowed just one run in 5⅔ innings. He’s still trending in the right direction, with a 3.16 ERA over his last five starts and just one run allowed in his last 14⅓ innings.

Just keep up the good work, Kyle.

The Cubs hit Humberto Castellanos pretty well last Sunday in Arizona and scored two runs on a pair of solo homers (Rafael Ortega and Patrick Wisdom). They worked counts and got him out of the game in the sixth inning, so hopefully they can do that again today.

