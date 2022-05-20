Outside The Confines: No need to panic

Poor Mets. They only have a seven-game lead in their division.

Everton is safe!

OK, one more Everton note. Can you imagine the fans of an MLB team celebrating like this when they just clinched (at least) 17th place? No way! Maybe this isn’t World Series-winning level, but it might have been a winning the NLCS-level celebration.

The escape is complete!



Everton have achieved Premier League safety after coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2.



Look at the post-match scenes! #EVECRY pic.twitter.com/m0LagfNPa6 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 19, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.