 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: No need to panic

The Mets have now lost both Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom for a while. A look ahead to the trade deadline and some of the best rookies. And other news from around baseball.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Poor Mets. They only have a seven-game lead in their division.

Everton is safe!

OK, one more Everton note. Can you imagine the fans of an MLB team celebrating like this when they just clinched (at least) 17th place? No way! Maybe this isn’t World Series-winning level, but it might have been a winning the NLCS-level celebration.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...