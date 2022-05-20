Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 20

Another three-out-of-four night. I could get used to this.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs scuttled the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), 7-3.

Starter Cam Sanders pitched the first four innings and gave up three runs (two earned runs) on four hits. Sanders walked two and struck out four.

Aneuris Rosario relieved Sanders, pitched two scoreless innings and got the win as the I-Cubs stormed back in the middle innings. Rosario allowed just one hit. He struck out one and walked no one.

Ben Leeper threw a scoreless seventh inning and Cayne Ueckert pitched the final two innings without allowing a hit or a run in a non-save situation.

Catcher P.J. Higgins has been on fire lately, going 13 for 22 in the month of May. (That’s a .591 batting average.) Tonight, Higgins went 3 for 4 with a double and a two-run single in the seventh inning. Higgins also scored twice.

Clint Frazier continued his rehab assignment by playing seven innings in left field. He had little trouble driving the ball as he went 2 for 4 with two doubles. Frazier scored once.

David Bote was the DH in his rehab stint and went 0 for 3 with a walk and one run scored.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies couldn’t escape from the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 4-2.

Anderson Espinoza gave up four runs in the second inning and took the loss. The four runs came on a two-run double and a two-run home run and those were the only two hits Espinoza would allow over five innings. Espinoza walked three and struck out eight.

Brandon Leibrandt finished out the game by giving up just one hit and no runs over the final four innings. He struck out five and walked no on.

DH Matt Mervis hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, his first in Double-A. It was his eighth home run overall. Mervis went 1 for 4.

Right fielder Alexander Canario went 2 for 4.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs skinned the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 6-2.

D.J. Herz pitched the first four innings. He gave up a solo home run to Wes Clarke, but that was the only run he’d allow. Herz surrendered three hits and walked one while striking out seven.

Since Herz didn’t go five innings, the win went to reliever Walker Powell who did throw five innings, allowing just one run on four hits. He struck out four and walked no one.

Right fielder Owen Caissie broke out in a big way tonight, hitting two home runs. The first one was a solo home run in the third inning and the second one was a three-run home run in the fourth inning. Caissie now has hit three home runs in 2022. He went 2 for 4 on the game.

Shortstop Scott McKeon also contributed his second home run of the year when he connected with a man on in the seventh. McKeon went 1 for 5.

First baseman Jake Slaughter went 2 for 4 and scored on Caissie’s second home run.

Here’s Caissie’s two home runs. He hit both of them to the deepest part of the ballpark.

This is not a replay!



No. 8 @Cubs prospect Owen Caissie went yard to the same part of the park in his first two at-bats for the @SBCubs. pic.twitter.com/j8zF8r4KlU — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 21, 2022

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans turned the lights out on the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 5-4.

Starter Tyler Schlaffer went 3.2 innings and allowed three runs on four hits, although two of the three runs were unearned. Schlaffer walked four, hit one batter and struck out two.

The win went to Jose Miguel Gonzalez, who gave up a solo home run in the seventh inning but otherwise pitched well. Gonzalez went 4.1 innings and allowed one run on two hits. He did walk three and struck out three.

Bryan King came on in the ninth inning to get the save. He allowed a leadoff single, but the next two batters hit into a double play and struck out to end the game.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong blasted his fifth home run of the year when he connected with the bases empty in the seventh inning. Crow-Armstrong went 3 for 4 with a walk and he scored three times.

I should also mention that Crow-Armstrong walked to lead off the game and ended up on second after the ball got away from the catcher.

Third baseman James Triantos went 2 for 5. He singled home Crow-Armstrong with the first run in the top of the first inning and then he scored the second run of the game later in the inning on a wild pitch.

Here’s PCA’s home run.