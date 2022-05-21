Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview, Saturday 5/21, 1:20 CT

Saturday notes...

MORE ON FRIDAY'S HOME RUNS: Christopher Morel and Ildemaro Vargas hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning. That's the first set of back-to-back jacks for the Cubs this season (last time it happened: September 14, 2021 at Philadelphia, Patrick Wisdom and Alfonso Rivas).

HERE'S SOME RELIEF: The Cubs are one of two teams in the majors (also the Rays) to have four relievers (minimum 13 innings in relief) with an ERA of 2.00-or-less (Scott Effross, David Robertson, Keegan Thompson and Rowan Wick).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/ttpi6iEJyZ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 21, 2022

Diamondbacks lineup:

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Madison Bumgarner, LHP

Justin Steele’s last start, last Sunday against the D-backs, was very good: six innings, three hits, two runs (one earned), a career-high 10 strikeouts.

One more just like that, please, and he’ll need to be good because his opponent seems rejuvenated this year.

After a couple of injury-plagued years to start his D-backs career, Madison Bumgarner has thrown quite well so far in 2022.

Not quite as well in his last two starts, though: 3.97 ERA, 1.324 WHIP after a 1.50 ERA in his first six outings.

Bumgarner threw six good innings against the Cubs at Wrigley July 19, 2021, but of course most of those guys are gone now. Hopefully the new guys can hit him.

