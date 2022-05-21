Cub Tracks goes down swinging

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

How is Alfonso Rivas only batting in the .210s? He seems to have a hit every game. Apparently it only seems so, though. He sure does hit the ball hard, though. People are already calling for him to take his bat back to Iowa. Christopher Morel will be the new poster boy if he isn’t already.

#Cubs Patrick Wisdom gets his 7th homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/cjFjbJtulW — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) May 20, 2022

Christopher Morel and Ildemaro Vargas go back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/7h0PVlocb8 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 20, 2022

Willson Contreras tossed arguing balls and strikes #Cubs pic.twitter.com/cbzFuMRa0D — Crawly's Cubs Kingdom (@crawlyscubs) May 20, 2022

Wasn’t the Cubs’ day. They’ll try again tomorrow, but the Diamondbacks more and more seem like the old Houston Astros used to be — the Cubs never seemed to beat them. I almost turned off Pat and Ron after Josh Rojas swatted one of his long drives off Mychal Givens, but I held on. Cubbies sure are streaky.

Jed Hoyer said a few syllables. We’ll cover that and other related events. Read on.

Willy was not wrong. pic.twitter.com/QW3lxR9L2Q — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) May 20, 2022

Fergie Jenkins’ statue will be unveiled today at Wrigley Field. Former #Cubs teammates reflect on HOFer's career.



“His statue should be made of granite to symbolize his determination and strength & I hope people who see it are reminded of his greatness.” https://t.co/r2xTipO8DR — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 20, 2022

Food for Thought:

There's an invisible party on your tongue. https://t.co/ZNeh8qAay7 — Futurism (@futurism) May 20, 2022

The Greek Philosopher Who "Died Of Laughter" After Witnessing A Donkey Eat Some Figshttps://t.co/X0FgQWO0ox pic.twitter.com/yFeCQ2ZOfY — IFLScience (@IFLScience) May 19, 2022

"There is a solar analog in the region where the most alien-like signal has come from." https://t.co/kyQOxhc0aC — Futurism (@futurism) May 19, 2022

