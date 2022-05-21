 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks goes down swinging

The latest episode in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. This one strikes out on its own.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

How is Alfonso Rivas only batting in the .210s? He seems to have a hit every game. Apparently it only seems so, though. He sure does hit the ball hard, though. People are already calling for him to take his bat back to Iowa. Christopher Morel will be the new poster boy if he isn’t already.

Wasn’t the Cubs’ day. They’ll try again tomorrow, but the Diamondbacks more and more seem like the old Houston Astros used to be — the Cubs never seemed to beat them. I almost turned off Pat and Ron after Josh Rojas swatted one of his long drives off Mychal Givens, but I held on. Cubbies sure are streaky.

Jed Hoyer said a few syllables. We’ll cover that and other related events. Read on.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...