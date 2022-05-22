Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview, Sunday 5/22, 1:20 CT

Today's roster move: Here

Sunday notes...

THE NOT SO FRIENDLY CONFINES: The Cubs are 6-15 at home. The only other season in which they started 6-15 at home was 2002. They have never started 6-16. (H/T: Ed Hartig) In addition, the Cubs lost their last nine home games in 2021, so they are 6-24 over their last 30 games at Wrigley Field.

HE'S NOT: Seiya Suzuki, last six games: .214/.267/.357 (6-for-28), 11 strikeouts.

THE STARTERS: Cubs starting pitchers have posted a 3.28 ERA (25 earned runs in 68⅔ innings) in the team's last 13 games since May 8, allowing more than three runs only twice (May 13 at Arizona and May 20 vs. Arizona).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

The Diamondbacks lineup was not available at posting time. Please check the BCB Twitter feed for the Diamondbacks lineup.

Wade Miley, LHP vs. Merrill Kelly, RHP

After a rough first start in 2022, Wade Miley was lights-out last Monday against the Pirates, throwing seven one-hit innings.

Oddity for a guy who’s been around as long as Miley: He’s only faced the D-backs once, and that was back in 2016, so irrelevant to now. No one on the D-backs active roster has ever faced him. Perhaps that will be to his advantage.

Merrill Kelly’s eight starts so far this year have been pretty good. Well... except for the last one against the Dodgers, where he got pounded for eight runs in fewer than three innings.

Kelly faced the Cubs twice last year, both before the selloff, so again most of those guys are gone. No current Cub has more than six at-bats against him. Willson Contreras is 2-for-4 with a home run, for whatever that’s worth.

Please visit our SB Nation Diamondbacks site AZ Snakepit. If you do go there to interact with D-backs fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

Discuss amongst yourselves.