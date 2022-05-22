 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks’ calliope meets ground

The latest episode in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. They shoot horses, don’t they?

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Young colt Justin Steele and his 4.20 ERA faced old warhorse Madison Bumgarner and his 2.21 ERA at the Friendly Confines Saturday afternoon. Both southpaws took the bit and ran with it early, Steele striking out five of the first six batters to face him while Bumgarner allowed some hard contact, notably to Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wisdom, who ballooned Bumgarner’s ERA to 2.68 with deep drives to left and left-center respectively, according to MLB Gameday.

It behooves me to mention that the D-Backs tied it up in the eighth, with an error by Ildemaro Vargas opening that gates, and so neither starter figured in the final decision as the game went into Manfred Man territory and the Diamondbacks turned into the Mighty Quinn. What a waste of a fine pitching performance by Steele.

Willson Contreras left the game early and we’ll have to wait to find out what happened there. For now they’re calling it right hamstring tightness. We might be seeing some John Hicks action soon. Daulton Varsho can’t leave town soon enough.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!

