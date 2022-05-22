Cub Tracks’ calliope meets ground

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Young colt Justin Steele and his 4.20 ERA faced old warhorse Madison Bumgarner and his 2.21 ERA at the Friendly Confines Saturday afternoon. Both southpaws took the bit and ran with it early, Steele striking out five of the first six batters to face him while Bumgarner allowed some hard contact, notably to Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wisdom, who ballooned Bumgarner’s ERA to 2.68 with deep drives to left and left-center respectively, according to MLB Gameday.

Two thumbs up for Frank the Tank! pic.twitter.com/LJ65V4F6y4 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 21, 2022

It behooves me to mention that the D-Backs tied it up in the eighth, with an error by Ildemaro Vargas opening that gates, and so neither starter figured in the final decision as the game went into Manfred Man territory and the Diamondbacks turned into the Mighty Quinn. What a waste of a fine pitching performance by Steele.

Willson Contreras left the game early and we’ll have to wait to find out what happened there. For now they’re calling it right hamstring tightness. We might be seeing some John Hicks action soon. Daulton Varsho can’t leave town soon enough.

Thank you Chicago. I am truly humbled. pic.twitter.com/98uxkTgsCh — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) May 21, 2022

Cubs 2021 first-rounder Jordan Wicks (@jordan_wicks99) started using a @CleanFuego this offseason as a tool for fastball maintenance.



At the MLB level, the #Cubs use a simple variant: sharpie + baseball.



Showing some love for modern and old-school tools on @WatchMarquee. pic.twitter.com/gwWOMSvOXQ — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) May 21, 2022

Chris Guccione absolutely horrendous all day, but handing the game to Arizona in 9th inning. #cubs pic.twitter.com/gXWITmjTkd — The B (@brianlustig) May 21, 2022

Food for Thought:

