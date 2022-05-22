Cubs roster move: Willson Contreras to injured list, P.J. Higgins recalled

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras left Saturday's game with an apparent hamstring injury.

It's serious enough that the team placed him on the 10-day injured list Sunday and recalled P.J. Higgins from Triple-A Iowa.

Contreras is having a fine year, batting .258/.352/.458 (31-for-120) with five home runs. The Cubs will miss his bat, but Yan Gomes is a capable backup.

To make room for Higgins on the 40-man roster, Ildemaro Vargas was designated for assignment.

Higgins appeared in nine games for the Cubs last year, starting five at catcher. The Cubs won all five, for whatever that's worth. Higgins is in today's starting lineup.