Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 22

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs ran aground against the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), 5-2. The two teams split the six-game series with three wins apiece.

Alec Mills made a rehab start and gave up one run on two hits over 2.1 innings. Mills struck out two and walked one. He threw 43 pitches, 25 of them were for strikes.

Dakota Mekkes pitched the seventh inning and retired the side in order. But then he went out to pitch the eighth and he gave up a double and a walk to the first two batters he faced. Iowa manager Marty Pevey then pulled Mekkes for Erich Uelmen and Mekkes got ejected on the way off the mound anyway. Uelmen allowed one inherited runner to score and Mekkes got the loss.

The final line on Mekkes was one run on one hit and one walk over 1+ innings. Mekkes struck out one.

Catcher Tyler Payne singled home two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for all of Iowa’s runs. Payne was 2 for 2 with a triple and a walk.

Second baseman Robel Garcia went 2 for 3 with a walk and one run scored.

David Bote played seven innings at third base in his rehab appearance and Bote was 1 for 2 with a walk.

Clint Frazier played the entire game in left field and was 0 for 3 with a walk. Usually when a position player on rehab plays an entire game in the field, they’re ready to return or very close to returning to the major league roster.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies blew smoke in the eyes of the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 11-5. The Lookouts took four out of six games in the series.

Starter Peyton Remy allowed five runs on three hits over 4.2 innings. Two of the three hits were home runs, though. Remy only walked one batter, but he hit two while striking out eight.

The win went to Kyle Johnson, who relieved Remy in the fifth and then pitched the sixth inning without allowing a run. Johnson’s final line was no runs on no hits and a walk over 1.1 innings. Johnson struck out one.

The Smokies hit four home runs today, and the tone was set by the home run hit by left fielder Darius Hill to lead off the bottom of the first inning. It was Hill’s sixth home run of the season. Hill had a huge game with nine total bases—4 for 5 with two doubles and the home run. He scored three times.

Two batters later in the first inning, center fielder Alexander Canario made it 3-0 with a two-run home run. It was Canario’s third home run for the Smokies and tenth overall. Canario was 1 for 5.

In the second inning, catcher Bryce Windham hit his second home run of 2022 with the bases empty. Windham went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Finally, DH Matt Mervis put the game out of reach with a grand slam in the seventh inning. It was Mervis’ ninth home run this year and second since his promotion to Double-A. Mervis went 2 for 5 with five total RBI.

Second baseman Levi Jordan was a perfect 2 for 2 with three walks. He also stole a base and scored three times and drove in one.

First baseman Bryce Ball went 2 for 4 with a walk. He drove home one run and scored once.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs lost to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers) 7-6 in ten innings. South Bend and Wisconsin each won three games of the six-game series.

Kohl Franklin struggled in his start. Franklin pitched 2.1 innings and surrendered five runs on five hits in 2.1 innings. One of the five runs Franklin gave up was unearned. Franklin struck out two and walked one.

Jeremiah Estrada came on to pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning after Brad Deppermann loaded the bases with just one out. Estrada allowed one inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly, but then ended the threat with a strikeout and pitched a scoreless ninth. But after South Bend failed to score in the top of the tenth, Estrada gave up a leadoff single in the tenth and then loaded the bases with an intentional walk before a Pablo Aliendo walk-off passed ball ended the game.

Estrada’s final line was one unearned run on one hit over 1.2 innings. He struck out two and the only walk he issued was intentional.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango doubled twice in a 2 for 5 afternoon. Pinango had two RBI.

Right fielder Owen Caissie hit a bases-loaded three-run double in the sixth inning. Caissie is finding his groove as he was 2 for 4 with a double and the three RBI today. He scored once.

Center fielder Cole Roederer was 2 for 5 and scored twice.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans finished off the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 4-3. The Pelicans swept the six-game series in Columbia and have now won a season-high eight-straight games.

The Pelicans took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Starter Richard Gallardo pitched 5.2 innings without allowing a hit. He did walk two batters in the sixth inning and then was pulled for Johzan Oquendo, who gave up a run-scoring single.

Gallardo’s final line was one run on no hits over 5.2 innings. He walked three and struck out three. He threw 75 pitches today with 47 strikes.

Bryan King came on for the save in the bottom of the ninth and he walked the first batter he faced and then allowed a bunt single to put two men on and no outs. But he struck out the next two batters and then ended the game on a ground out to first base.

DH Peter Crow-Armstrong hit a solo home run in the third inning, his sixth of the season. Crow-Armstrong went 1 for 4.

In the seventh inning, first baseman Felix Stevens tacked what proved to be a critical insurance run with a solo home run. It was Stevens’ third home run of 2022. Stevens went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs total.

The Pelicans are now 28-11 on the season. They only have a two-game lead in their division as Charleston is 26-13.