On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that we can observe as they expand and change over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Algie McBride, Duke Brett, Augie Galan, Ricky Gutierrez. Also notable: Zack Wheat HOF.

Today in world history:

1430 - Joan of Arc is captured at Compiegne and sold to the English.

- Joan of Arc is captured at Compiegne and sold to the English. 1576 - Tycho Brahe given Hveen Island to build Uraniborg Observatory.

- Tycho Brahe given Hveen Island to build Uraniborg Observatory. 1701 - Captain William Kidd is hanged in London after being convicted of piracy and the murder of William Moore.

- Captain William Kidd is hanged in London after being convicted of piracy and the murder of William Moore. 1785 - Benjamin Franklin announces his invention of bifocals.

- Benjamin Franklin announces his invention of bifocals. 1873 - Canada’s North West Mounted Police Force forms (it didn’t get the “Royal” until 1904).

- Canada’s North West Mounted Police Force forms (it didn’t get the “Royal” until 1904). 1934 - American outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow - Bonnie and Clyde - are killed by police in an ambush near Sailes, Louisiana.

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!