Outside The Confines: Farewell to one of the greats

For a time, for no real reason other than my awe at living in the same lifetime as a legend, I would post reminders to Twitter that Roger Angell was still alive. Angell, who passed away on Friday at the age of 101, was an active baseball writer well into his late 90s, and was one of the most revered voices in baseball writing perhaps of all time.

There will be many pieces about Angell written over the next days and weeks, many by our current generation’s best and brightest. What Roger Angell represented was the ability for baseball writing to be literature, for words about sports to have weight and value beyond a box office summary or game recap. Angell wrote about a sport he loved, but his passion encompassed more than the game on the field, it spread to the joy in the stands, the way it felt to watch a game. No one did a better job of capturing the ecstatic hope of early spring or the beautiful ruin of a season in its decline.

Roger Angell was, without question, one of the best baseball writers to ever live, and his passing, while sad, can serve as a reminder of what baseball writing can be. I hope everything written about him in the wake of his death will inspire a new generation of readers to seek out his work.

Here are just a few of the stories written about him this weekend:

Now on to the rest of the links!

I take a lot of videos of my kids and teams but this is my baseball play of the year.... so much to break down on this one pic.twitter.com/gQGanuNnxQ — Jeff (@JR_Buch) May 19, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.