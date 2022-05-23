The Cubs/Cardinals game June 5 will be on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball

The Cubs’ next homestand will be busy. There are two doubleheaders scheduled. The first is a week from today, Memorial Day (May 30), when the Cubs will make up the April 8 rainout against the Brewers in a 12:05 p.m./6:40 p.m. CT split doubleheader, and the second will be Saturday, June 4 against the Cardinals, when the teams will make up a game that was supposed to be the home opener April 4, but was moved due to the lockout. That doubleheader will be a split one at 12:20 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

The day after that second doubleheader, the originally scheduled 1:20 p.m. CT Cubs/Cardinals game on Sunday, June 5 will now start at 6:08 p.m. and be televised as ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball game of the week. The Cubs always bring an audience to ESPN regardless of how they’re doing in the standings, and Cubs/Cardinals games have always been attractive to the Worldwide Leader.

So, in the next homestand, the Cubs will play nine games in seven days, three of them (the first games of both doubleheaders and Friday, June 3) in the afternoon, the rest at night.

After that, the only makeup game the Cubs will have remaining this year at Wrigley Field (so far) is the other game from the opening Cardinals series that was rescheduled due to the lockout. That will be played as part of a split doubleheader Tuesday, August 23.